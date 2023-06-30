New sculpture trail showcases UK artistic talent at Newby Hall near Ripon

Celebrating its 18th year, the Newby23 exhibition features artwork from 25 new and established artists working in a wide range of media from bronze and stone to wood and glass.

‘Love Knot’, a striking green opal sculpture by Zimbabwean Shona sculptor Washington Matafi, is the first piece on a trail of 42 contemporary artworks displayed alfresco against the picturesque backdrop of Newby’s woodlands, orchard and the River Ure.

In a Newby first, this year’s exhibition will showcase five works of kinetic sculpture by Leeds based artist David Watkinson whose artworks can be seen in some of the most prestigious collections across the world.

Orlando Compton with Raven Queen, one of the sculptures at the newly opened sculpture trail at Newby Hall

David's eye-catching sculptures push the boundaries of traditional static forms. Taking his inspiration from the natural world, the sculptures play with form, light, balance and movement and are perfectly placed in Newby's orchard alongside the river.

Acclaimed Northumberland based artist Joseph Hillier returns to Newby with two works, a striking bronze man called Interred and a monumental wooden head made of spalted birch, part of a project Hillier is working on for Royal Botanic Gardens Kew.

In addition to established artists, the exhibition celebrates emerging talent and features the work of two recent graduates, Leeds-based Oli Dickinson and North East-based contemporary artist and sculptor Cameron Lings.

Oli Dickinson was shortlisted for the Kenneth Armitage Young Sculptor Prize award and is a current studio holder at Duke Studios in Leeds. Her sculpture ‘Dan’, produced as part of her degree, is on display at Newby Hall.

Orlando Compton, whose family owns Newby Hall, curated the exhibition. He said: “Our latest exhibition features some superb work from artists all over the country.

“We are delighted to welcome back some familiar and established faces, but we also particularly wanted to provide a platform for new and emerging artists and it is our pleasure to showcase their talent to visitors over the coming months.”

Following a VIP preview of the open-air exhibition, the trail is now open to the public until 1 October. Ticket entry to the Hall and Gardens includes access to the sculpture exhibition.

To book tickets wisit www.newbyhall.com.

