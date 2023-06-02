Skell Valley Project has worked with Ripon Workhouse Museum on a ‘Nature on Your Doorstep’ initiative which supports people who create nature-rich spaces, particularly in urban environments like Ripon.

All levels and abilities are invited to submit images that capture the essence of the River Skell and its surroundings.

The new competition is in collaboration with the National Trust, Nidderdale AONB, Ripon Museum Trust and Ripon City Photographic Society.

The Skell Valley photography competition encourages residents to capture the landscape

Stuart Ward, President of Ripon City Photographic Society, said: “The landscape around the River Skell offers great raw material for taking inspiring Photographs.

“From the wild moorland of Dallowgill at the top of the valley through to rolling farmland in Nidderdale AONB, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site, Hell Wath Local Nature Reserve and the historic City of Ripon.

“It’s a photographer’s paradise!”

Any photographs submitted must be taken in the Skell Valley, capturing wildlife, nature, or cultural and historical features.

A map of the area has been provided as guidelines for the competition and to locate where photographs can be taken.

Josie Campbell, Senior Project Co-ordinator of the Skell Valley Project, said: “Whether you’re a smartphone user that takes the odd snap or a more experienced photographer who’s a dab hand with a macro lens.

“We’re looking for entries from anyone inspired to capture the unique character of the River Skell and its surroundings.

“It’s a celebration of the diverse landscape, natural and historical features of this unique river catchment.”

The closing date for entries is midnight on Tuesday, August, 1, 2023.

Entries will be judged by a panel from Ripon City Photographic Society, Skell Valley Project and Ripon Museum Trust.

The 20 winning photographs will be displayed as part of an outdoor exhibition at Ripon Workhouse Museum between Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, November 5.

A maximum of three photographs may be submitted at: [email protected].

