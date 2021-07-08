Meet the artists as new exhibition is launched in Knaresborough at Henshaws

The Shadow Reflection Group Art exhibition is launched tonight at Henshaw's Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Organisers of the event have invited the public to come and join them for art, live music and a free glass of fizz at 6pm.

People will also be invited to take part in a special participatory artwork 'The Missing Piece' and explore world of soundscapes, sculpture, photography, laser-cut artworks, painting, sculpture and ceramics - with live music, nibbles and great company.

The Shadow Reflection Group Art exhibition will run from today, Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.