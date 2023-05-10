News you can trust since 1836
Highly-rated Harrogate Art Club looks ahead to its Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall

An art club with an enviable reputation across Yorkshire is gearing up for its new exhibition at Ripley Town Hall.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th May 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:15 BST

Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition will take place from May 27-29 daily from 10am to 5pm.

Founded in 1936 with Sir Thomas Ingilby of Ripley Castle as its patron, the club boasts a broad membership and high standards in a relaxed environment.

Artist Christian Alexander Bailey, who joined in 2017, credits the group with enabling him to gain the confidence to grow as an artist, leading him to winning the New Light Award.

"There is no syllabus, or any style that you must subscribe to, just an island of opportunity in the week, to practice, talk or hear about art,” said Christian.

The forthcoming Spring Exhibition is not only a showcase of local art talent but a great opportunity to find some unique affordable artwork for your home.

