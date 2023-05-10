Highly-rated Harrogate Art Club looks ahead to its Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall

Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition will take place from May 27-29 daily from 10am to 5pm.

Founded in 1936 with Sir Thomas Ingilby of Ripley Castle as its patron, the club boasts a broad membership and high standards in a relaxed environment.

Artist Christian Alexander Bailey, who joined in 2017, credits the group with enabling him to gain the confidence to grow as an artist, leading him to winning the New Light Award.

"There is no syllabus, or any style that you must subscribe to, just an island of opportunity in the week, to practice, talk or hear about art,” said Christian.