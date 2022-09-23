Harrogate What's On: Here are the must-see events in our district in the next few weeks

Jason Byrne is one of the stars of Harrogate Comedy Festival which runs at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall from Monday, October 3 to Saturday, October 16.

Until Friday, September 30:Joash Woodrow: Behind The Canvas I exhibition at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until Saturday, October 1:Dr John Lowrie Morrison OBE: The Magical Hebrides and Argyll exhibition at Walker Galleries Contemporary Art, Montpellier Parade, Harrogate.

Until Saturday, October 8:Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights - Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until January 8, 2023:The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, September 29, 7.30pm:Production launch night for Harrogate Operatic Players' Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at St John Fisher’s school, Harrogate.

Until Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre. Plus Saturday matinee.

Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm:One-woman show Angel, part of Henry Naylor’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Arabian Nightmares trilogy, at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, September 29, 7pmReally Funny Comedy club at Roosters Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate with Rob Holland, Brennan Reece and Joe Zalias.

Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 9:Wetherby Festival. Various events and venues.More information at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk/

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Yorkshire Chamber Choir Voces Seraphorum presents An Autumn Serenade at St Robert's Church, Pannal.

Tickets via Eventbrite or email [email protected]

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:West Yorkshire Savoyards presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow.

Sunday, October 2, 2.00pm:Live music with Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett at Roosters Tap Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.Tickets available at hewestyorkshiresavoyards.com

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents Janusz Piotrowicz Chopin Recital at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, October 3-Saturday, October 16:Harrogate Comedy Festival with various comedy shows at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, including Maisie Adam, Jason Byrne and Jenny Eclair.

Monday, October 3,2.30pm & 7.30pm:Rearranged date: Harrogate on Film presented by Harrogate Odeon by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Film Society, and Harrogate Civic Society.

Friday, October 7, 8.30pm:Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough with Ed Aczel, Simon Donald, Kate Martin and James Meehan.

Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm:Harrogate Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.More information at [email protected]/events

Friday, October 8-Saturday, October 9, 7.30pm:New music festival to celebrate Victorian composer Amy Woodforde-Finden at Thomas à Becket Parish Church in Hampsthwaite, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm:Ripon Live Music presents folk band Faustus at Ripon Arts Hub.