Harrogate What’s On guide to gigs comedy shows in May 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thinking of seeing a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to May 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, May 1-October 5:

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 1, 10.30am:

May 8: Queen Extravaganza at Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Pirates Love Underpants at Harrogate Theatre. Also 1.30pm.

Thursday, May 1-3, 2pm:

Concord Theatricals Ltd presents One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 7.45pm.

Thursday, May 1, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Stewart Presents Paul Simon’s Graceland at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 2, 4pm:

The Howl & The Hum’s Sam Griffith at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Please note, 7pm show is sold out.

Friday, May 2, 7.30pm:

Harry Does Egypt Take 2 with Harry Satloka of Harrogate Free Walking Tours at West Park Centre at West Park URC, Harrogate. Tickets from www.trybooking.com/uk/ENQQ.

Friday, May 2, 7.30pm:

Julian Clary – A Fistful of Clary at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 2, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Eddie Brimson, Don Biswas, Dee Allum and Sully O'Sullivan at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, May 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, May 3-June 14:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 3-October 11, 11am:

Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 3, 9pm:

Live music with Leeds’ death metal band Pteroglyph plus Surya (8085 Revolt) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 3, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Story – Barry Steele at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, May 6, 7pm:

VE Day Reflections with Jane Furze and Guy Wilson of the Ripon Military Heritage Trust at West Park Centre at West Park URC, Harrogate. Tickets from www.trybooking.com/uk/ERDC

Tuesday, May 6-June 14:

Beth Holmes: Between Worlds exhibition at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 7, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinyl Sessions’ 7th Anniversary event with Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 7, 7.30pm:

Richard Herring – Can I Have My Ball Back? at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 8, 8pm:

Stronger Together Fundraising Concert with Gareth Taylor (Queen Extravaganza), Adam Westerman (Nirvana Epic), Pete Oliver Band and more at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.30pm:

Chris O’Connell presents And Finally…Phil Collins at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 8, 7.15pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launch of Cuore Chamber Orchestra with compere actor Freddie Fox at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Holst, Berkeley, Elgar and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.45pm:

Ben Fensome presents Buff at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, May 9, 8.30pm:

Live music from MFOR at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, May 9, 7.30pm:

The ‘greatest poetry show in history’ with Brian Bilston and Henry Normal at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 10, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Fiona Allen, Finlay Christie, Bethany Black and Phil Walker at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, May 11, 6pm:

Taylormania, the Ultimate Taylor Swift Eras tribute concert, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 11, 7.45pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakespeare’s Mistress – Louise Jameson at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tuesday, May 13, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Sir Ian Botham at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, May 13, 7.45pm:

Yolanda Mercy’s Failure Project at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, May 14, 7.30pm:

Joss Arnott Dance and the University of Salford presents Emergence Triple Bill 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 15, 7.30pm:

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate & District Soroptimists presents An Evening with Caroline Hawley BBC TV Personality and Expert Auctioneer at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 7.30pm:

Pinch Punch presents Locomotive for Murder – The Improvised Whodunnit at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 17, 8.30pm:

Live ska, punk, New Wave with Chequered Past at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 21, 7.30pm:

An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 22, 7.30pm:

Glitterbomb Dancers present PopOdyssey inspired by Homer at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 22, 10pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ride Owt with ex-British Championship winner and professional motorcyclist James Whitham for Yorkshire Children’s Charity at Grantley Hall, Ripon.

Friday, May 23, 7.30pm:

Live stadium rock covers with Platinum at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, May 23, 7.45pm:

Comedian Matt Price: Raging Bill at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 24, 7pm:

Live music with Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, Ripon. Tickets from the village hall.

Saturday, May 24-25, 1pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a Monster In Your Show at Harrogate Theatre. Also 3pm.

Wednesday, May 28-31, 2.30pm:

Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.

Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and more at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 29, 11am:

Hans Christian Andersen’s Last Unicorn Airways at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Also 2pm.

Friday, May 30, 7.30pm:

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.