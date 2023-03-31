News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Harrogate rail conductor paints classic rock guitarist’s portrait after spotting him on the train

A Harrogate rail conductor who is also a talented artist and musician has painted a portrait of one of Britain's greatest hard rock guitarists - after spotting him on a train.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:19 BST

When not looking after passengers on Northern trains, Paul Mirfin spends his time as a successful singer-songwriter.

Having built a musical reputation after appearing on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and selling out Harrogate's Royal Hall, Mirfin has recently branched out into art - no pun intended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His latest portrait in oil is of one of the hardest gigging guitarists on the planet, Paul Guerin from The Quireboys, the English rock band whose classic A Bit of What You Fancy album reached number two in the UK charts.

Harrogate rail conductor Paul Mirfin shows his painting to Paul Guerin from The Quireboys, the classic English rock band.
Harrogate rail conductor Paul Mirfin shows his painting to Paul Guerin from The Quireboys, the classic English rock band.
Harrogate rail conductor Paul Mirfin shows his painting to Paul Guerin from The Quireboys, the classic English rock band.
Most Popular

The quietly spoken but charismatic Mirfin says the idea for the portrait came to him by accident.

"I used to see Paul regularly on the train on the Harrogate line when he was coming home from touring with the band" said Paul Mirfin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I wanted to capture the energy and passion he brings when he is on stage using an Impressionism style."

After completing his painting, Mirfin travelled to the guitarist's home in Newcastle to show him it.

"It was great to go to Newcastle to meet such a great guitarist," said Mirfin.

"It's good to see musicians like Paul touring again since the Covid pandemic hit musicians and artists so hard. "

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Paul Mirfin Band's recent single Being Real is available on all streaming sites.

More information at www.thepaulmirfinband.com

HarrogateBritainNewcastle