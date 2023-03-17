Harrogate Mercer Gallery's Turner Prize coup as it links up with Tate to host artist's vast installation

Creed was born in Yorkshire in 1968 and rose to international fame following his 2001 Turner Prize win, for art installations including the controversial Work No. 227 The lights going on and off 2000, an empty room in which the lights are switched on and off at 5-second intervals.

Creed’s Work No. 370 Balls 2004 is now set to fill the entire Main Gallery at Harrogate’s Mercer Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast installation features nearly 1000 balls of different scale, weight and texture.

Turner Prize arts coup for the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate. Pictured is curator of the gallery, Karen Southworth. (Picture Tony Johnson)

It’s the first time that the artworks, which are coming to the Mercer Gallery through ARTIST ROOMS, will be exhibited in North Yorkshire – and the first time Work No. 370 Balls 2004 has been shown outside the capitals

The gallery space at the Mercer provides a unique opportunity to display the artwork in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also be able to see Creed’s iconic neon Work No. 890: Don’t Worry 2008 alongside Work No. 1340 2012, a large-scale wall painting of diagonal stripes.

Curator of the Mercer Art Gallery, Karen Southworth said, “We are thrilled to be showing work by such a well-known and influential artist, thanks to the support of ARTIST ROOMS.

"Since this is the first time Creed’s work has been shown in North Yorkshire we are also hoping to attract a new cohort of visitor to the Gallery, keen to learn more about contemporary and conceptual art."

ARTIST ROOMS presents the work of international artists in solo exhibitions, drawn from a national touring collection jointly owned by Tate and the National Galleries of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is shown across the UK with the support of Art Fund, Henry Moore Foundation, Arts Council England and Creative Scotland and includes more than 40 major artists.

The exhibition will open on April 1 and run until July 2.

Admission is free.

The galleries are accessible to wheelchair users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad