Harrogate independent galleries show they can punch with the best with inspiring shows

Harrogate exhibition - Strong Garden, oil on canvas, 2022, one of the 50 artworks by Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) on show at Redhouse Originals gallery.

RedHouse Originals gallery on Cheltenham Mount boasted a visit from Jim Moir, the artist formerly known as Vic Reeves, for his new exhibition.

Called Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights, Moir’s show features a collection of new paintings direct from his studio.

Although best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer beginning with hit series Vic Reeves Big Night Out, Moir has also built a reputation as a surrealist artist - in his own unique way - with previous exhibitions at the likes of the Saatchi Gallery in London.

His new show in Harrogate runs until October 8.

Meanwhile, the launch of the first exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery on Cold Bath Road since the passing of much-missed owner Andrew Stewart, has been hailed a triumph.

Joash Woodrow: Behind The Canvas Part One is the biggest and most wide-ranging collection of paintings by one of Britain's greatest artists of the 20th century ever presented by 108 Fine Art.

Such is his reputation, the Highlands and Islands now have a just claim to be considered ‘Jolomo Country’ in terms of art.

The collection can be viewed at 108 Fine Art until the end of the month.