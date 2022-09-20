News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate independent galleries show they can punch with the best with inspiring shows

Harrogate is showing this week that it can punch with the best in art with three of its independent galleries presenting high quality exhibitions.

By Graham Chalmers
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:46 pm
Harrogate exhibition - Strong Garden, oil on canvas, 2022, one of the 50 artworks by Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) on show at Redhouse Originals gallery.
RedHouse Originals gallery on Cheltenham Mount boasted a visit from Jim Moir, the artist formerly known as Vic Reeves, for his new exhibition.

Called Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights, Moir’s show features a collection of new paintings direct from his studio.

Although best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer beginning with hit series Vic Reeves Big Night Out, Moir has also built a reputation as a surrealist artist - in his own unique way - with previous exhibitions at the likes of the Saatchi Gallery in London.

His new show in Harrogate runs until October 8.

Meanwhile, the launch of the first exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery on Cold Bath Road since the passing of much-missed owner Andrew Stewart, has been hailed a triumph.

Joash Woodrow: Behind The Canvas Part One is the biggest and most wide-ranging collection of paintings by one of Britain's greatest artists of the 20th century ever presented by 108 Fine Art.

Such is his reputation, the Highlands and Islands now have a just claim to be considered ‘Jolomo Country’ in terms of art.

The collection can be viewed at 108 Fine Art until the end of the month.

Last but not least, Walker Galleries on Montpellier Parade has Jolomo: The Magical Hebrides and Argyll, a stunning exhibition of paintings by Scottish great John Lowrie Morrison until October 1.

