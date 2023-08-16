Harrogate gallery's international hit returns home with focus on new work by North Yorkshire's Thomas James Butler

RedHouse Originals gallery is to launch Infinite Nature: UK Edition exhibition; a group display first shown in Oslo earlier this summer, on Saturday, August 26.

As well as stunning new work by some of RedHouse's most exciting contemporary international artists, including Danny Larsen, Florence Blanchard and Schoph, the show at 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate will also feature versatile North Yorkshire-born artist Thomas James Butler.

His latest collection of paintings and more, where he has worked closely with renowned sculptor Christopher Kelly to create his first works in bronze. received an incredible response from viewers in Norway.

Smash hit collaboration - The Harrogate team from RedHouse Originals gallery in Oslo at Vulkan 15 gallery with Thomas James Butler, centre back. (Picture RedHouse Originals)

Butler, who lives and works in Yorkshire, sharing a studio with his partner, the artist Candie Payne, has been focusing on colourful horticulture flower motifs in recent months.

“Flowers have gradually appeared in my work very naturally,” said Butler.

"There isn’t always a conscious thought process as to why I paint them apart from knowing that it makes me happy.

"There is so much beauty and hope in the bloom of a flower.

New art work with horticulture flower motifs by Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler in situ at Vulkan 15 gallery in Oslo. (Picture RedHouse Originals)

"A gift to all of us from nature.”

For the UK edition of Infinite Nature, RedHouse Originals has added a selection of rare original prints by Bridget Riley, David Hockney, Peter Blake and Tracey Emin.

The show originally ran at Vulkan 15 gallery in Oslo from June 28-July 7.