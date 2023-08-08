Harrogate gallery to unveil Andrew Stewart Artist Award 2023 in show of commitment to next generation of artists
Before The Andrew Stewart Award Exhibition takes place on August 24, 108 Fine Art Gallery is thrilled to be launching an exhibition of Morgan van’t Hoff’s exceptional work.
The artist, who recently graduated with First Class Honours at Camberwell School of Art (UAL), captured the attention of Gallery directors, Gillian, Scarlett and India Stewart during the preparations of The Andrew Stewart Award Exhibition celebrations to be held in memory of gallery co-founder Andrew Stewart.
As a result, Morgan van’t Hoff is set to launch Time Within Time, a debut solo exhibition of the gallery located at 16 Cold Bath Road in Harrogate which is open from this Saturday, August 12 to September 30.
Artists applying for the Inaugural Andrew Stewart Artist Award came from all different disciplines and the final decisions were made by the 108 team and a judging panel including Bill Hare, Honorary Fellow & Emeritus of Edinburgh College of Art History of Art; Jane Winfrey, Picture Specialist; and Kristian Day, independent curator.
Running alongside the Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition will be a show devoted to lost modern art master Joash Woodrow’s artistic evolution from 1945 to 1955 while at Leeds College of Art and The Royal College of Art.
A leading independent contemporary art gallery for 25 years, the philosophy of 108 Fine Art gallery has been to support International artists throughout their career.