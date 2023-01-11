During her time at Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar and the team have delivered scores of cultural events; from dazzling fire and light displays in the Valley Gardens to bringing world-famous authors and musicians to the town, and from organising the charity's Golden Anniversary attended by The Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles, to delivering last year’s eye-catching carnival, which saw thousands of people lining the parade route to soak up the multi-cultural vibes.

And 2023 has already got off to a flying start for Harrogate International Festivals, with Berwins Solicitors announcing their sponsorship of Salon North for the forthcoming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series of entertaining and fascinating speaker-events – curated and produced by the arts charity - will make its return next month, with the first of six not-to-be-missed TED-style talks.

Michael Connelly, Sharon Canavar, Simon Theakston and Mick Heron at the Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival last year.

At each Salon, dubbed as the go-to ‘night out’ for the post-clubbing generation, three speakers delve deep into their area of expertise, enriching the intellectual lives of their audience with incisive treatments of various subjects.

The three confirmed for the first Berwins Salon North of 2023, taking place on Thursday, February 9, are professor of circadian neuroscience Russell Foster, fashion psychology expert Dion Terrelonge, and geneticist and science populariser Adam Rutherford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after two challenging years, the Harrogate International Sunday Series, is back with a programme of exceptionally talented musicians, including the welcome return of a Festival Young Musician alumnus.

The 2023 series opens on Sunday, January 29, with the current director of music at the Yehudi Menuhin School, Ashley Wass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds gather on the streets of Harrogate at July’s Carnival.

The internationally-renowned pianist, who graced the Festival stage back in 2007, won the London International Piano Competition in 1997, made his first recording two years later and was a prize winner at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His programme will include works by Bach and Franck, and he appears thanks to the kind support of the European Foundation for Support of Culture EUFSC.

Next month, the incredible Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be making her Harrogate debut – three years after her cellist brother, Sheku, wowed the spa town audience, performing with their sister, Isata, on piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will perform a delightful chamber programme which will include a work for solo piano by Price, Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in D major, and an exclusive performance for the Sunday Series.

The incredible Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be making her Harrogate debut in 2023 – three years after her cellist brother, Sheku, wowed the spa town audience, performing with their sister, Isata, on piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year also marks another important partnership milestone – the 20th anniversary of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, which since its inception has become one of the world’s biggest celebrations of the genre, attracting fans from all over the world.

Last year, the renowned event, held at The Old Swan Hotel, welcomed American authors Michael Connelly, Tess Gerritsen and UK crime writing royalty, Lynda La Plante, Val McDermid and Mark Billingham, to name but a few of the writers. This year, a killer line up is guaranteed to make genteel Harrogate the crime capital of the world for four days in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for this year’s Harrogate Music Festival are well underway, and this June it will once again be bursting back on the town’s cultural scene. From young classical musicians making their Harrogate debut, to an array of acclaimed international artists, the festival has something for everyone.

And one of the staples of this month-long event, held in different venues including the Royal Hall, is Oddsocks Productions, whose legendary outdoor Shakespeare performance are full of mirth, merriment and bang-up-to-date wit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Whincup pictured with HIF boss Sharon Canavar who is celebrating 20 years with the arts charity.

Sharon said: “Working in a charity like Harrogate International Festivals, I’ve been able to have the amazing balance of seeing the difference participating in the arts can make for children, young people and communities, as well going behind the scenes to produce artists who are at the top of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plus, I think I’ve been so lucky to work in Harrogate and across the North working with some amazing people in the process. I was recently reminded that this month was my 20th Anniversary at the Harrogate International Festivals, and I wrote a piece on LinkedIn about the things that I have learnt at the Festivals over the last couple of decades.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some amazing people over the years, their skills, passion and creativity help HIF to thrive and to make my job incredibly enjoyable. I’ve learnt so much from so many different people, and thanks to a party too many years ago to mention the team pyramid is now a staple of any HIF night out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our volunteers are amazing. From Trustees to those that help us run our gigs, to stuffing envelopes, again I’ve learnt so much from some amazing titans of business who gave their time as trustees and volunteers.

“I’ve had opportunities to meet and spend time with people I never imagined, authors who’ve written books I adore, inspirational musicians….these experiences also give host to a range of excellent stories of backstage antics and occasional divas. From setting hotels on fire to requesting suitcases of cash, it’s been a blast!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Creativity is a huge part of the job, whether it’s exploring how do we make that work in this town, or how do we find the funding to do that amazing thing. From setting fire to the Valley Gardens or just trying to fit the orchestra on the stage it is certainly never dull.

“Culture changes lives. It really does. Singing with mums and babies helps with a host of communication and child development, seeing an artist perform right here on your doorstep creates inspiration for young performers. Creating installations and outdoor experiences that change how people see their town and creating pride makes a difference to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In short, I have to say a huge, immense thanks to everyone who has made working at HIF such a blast, taught me something, donated, helped, sponsored and more. Here’s to the future.”