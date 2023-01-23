Harrogate contemporary art gallery Silson opens for winter exhibition

Work by Somerset-based painter and winner of Sky Landscape Artist of the Year Jen Gash.

Including artists from around the UK and closer to home, the winter/spring show features original work from established and emerging contemporary ceramicists and painters.

Selected by gallery owner Sarah Collier, a coherent and aesthetically beautiful show has been created to which everyone is invited to come and enjoy.

Contemporary ceramics and paintings can be found beautifully and thoughtfully curated by Sarah in her highlight-full Edwardian home in Harrogate, where she is frequently complimented on her artistic ‘eye’; and ability to successfully hang together, often quite eclectic work.

Such work in the new show ranges from highly collectible ceramics, from York-based ceramicist Pietro Sanna, to memory laden semi- abstract landscapes, from London-based painter inter Amanda Blunden, to fantastic dreamlike abstract paintings that reveal hidden secrets the more they are studied, from Somerset-based painter and winner of the 2018 Sky Landscape Artist of the Year Jen Gash.

In its sixth year of business, the gallery is going from strength to strength providing art lovers with a fantastic opportunity to buy work from some exciting artists at the start of their career, or continue supporting artists who are already established.

Sarah set up the gallery after a career as a radiographer. She gained a first class BA (Hons) in art history in 2014.

That was the ‘push’ she needed to open Silson, selling work she loves by artists she admires in a gallery that is professional, welcoming and non-judgmental.

Launch of the weekend for the winter/spring show is Saturday January 28 and Sunday January 29, daily from 11am to 3pm.

The show runs until Thursday April 6.