Harrogate artist set to bloom this weekend at exciting new exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery

Featuring stunning new collections from some of RedHouse Originals' most exciting contemporary artists, including Danny Larsen, Florence Blanchard, Schoph, and Thomas James Butler, Infinite Nature: The UK Edition is to be unveiled this Saturday, August 26 fresh from a successful run beyond the UK’s shores

First shown in Oslo earlier this summer, on Saturday, August 26, the show at 15 Cheltenham Mount will showcase talented North Yorkshire-born artist Thomas James Butler.

His latest collection of paintings and more, where he has worked closely with renowned sculptor Christopher Kelly to create his first works in bronze, received an incredible response from viewers in Norway.

Part of a stunning new painting by Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler showing at RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Butler, who lives and works in Yorkshire, sharing a studio with his partner, the artist Candie Payne, has been branching out in new directions, including colourful horticulture flower motifs and sculpture.

“Flowers have gradually appeared in my work very naturally,” said Butler.

"There isn’t always a conscious thought process as to why I paint them apart from knowing that it makes me happy.

"There is so much beauty and hope in the bloom of a flower.”

The display of original paintings and sculpture will be complemented by rare print editions from bluechip names, including Yayoi Kusama, Peter Blake, David Hockney, Bridget Riley and Anish Kapoor.

The show originally ran at Vulkan 15 gallery in Oslo from June 28-July 7.