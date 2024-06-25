Harrogate artist reveals the 'secret life' of Newby Hall Gardens in stunning new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A renowned Harrogate artist is enjoying great success with her new exhibition revealing the ‘secret life’ of Newby Hall Gardens.

Anita Bowerman was invited to paint in the magnificent setting of the stately home and gardens by Lucinda Compton, co-owner of Newby Hall, after she saw her painting the main border and House outside at The Autumn Harrogate Flower Show with a gathering of interested people round her.

Talented Anita said: “I painted all these artworks outside on canvas absorbing the atmosphere, colours, seeing and hearing wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lawrence Wright, head Gardener has guided me around the garden showing hidden locations to paint.

Harrogate artist Anita Bowerman painting in the magnificent setting of Newby Hall. (Picture Simon Dewhurst)

"I love using bright colours stemming from a career in fashion working for brands such as Liberty’s London as a buyer.

Over the Winter months when Newby Hall and Gardens was closed to the public, Anita created The Rock Garden and Autumn Garden paintings.

These paintings offer garden lovers a secret glimpse of the Garden’s seasonal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She paints in her signature style using moss, leaves and fallen twigs, painting nature with nature as she depicts the flowers, foliage and trees.

Anita then adds landscape structures, birds and insects - such as a Heron or Robin with a brush.

Original paintings from the exhibition, limited edition prints and cards are available to from the Newby Hall Shop.

Alternatively see Anita’s online shop shop https://anitabowerman.co.uk where all her artwork can be seen or visit her Dove Tree Art Gallery in central Harrogate by appointment.