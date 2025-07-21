Harrogate artist Judy Clarkson celebrates £500 win at New Light competition - where you can see her work

Judy Clarkson with her work Inside Out

Artists from across the north are seeing their work included in a major exhibition in Leeds this summer – and nine have been chosen by the judges to win a bursary of £500.

Among the New Light bursary winners is Judy Clarkson from Harrogate for her oil on canvas Inside Out.

It was chosen by curator and creative producer Beth Hughes. “This is a really arresting painting. It has an uncomfortable physicality; the subject’s dynamic pose is both vulnerable in its instability and assertive through the strong limbs and fixed gaze,” said Bethany.

"The artist has a real command of light and shadow on the skin which contrasts with the saturated flat colour of the background, giving the painting great variety of texture.”

Judy said: “New Light is a very special organisation and close to my heart.

"Although I now live in London, I was born in Harrogate, and studied my art foundation there, a formative and inspiring part of my art journey.

“I’ll always be a Yorkshire girl, so this celebration of Northern artists is for me, personally, very significant.

“I've been lucky enough to be selected for two New Light touring shows and am, of course, delighted to be part of the very first Summer Exhibition.

" As ever, the quality of the art is exceptional, so it was for me a great honour to have been chosen for a bursary by eminent curator Beth Hughes.

"Awards of this kind are always about more than money, though always very welcome. They endow validation and recognition. The art world is one where artists can often find it difficult to be seen and heard, and prizes such as these are an essential gift for us.”

Rebekah Tadd, chief executive of New Light, said: “As Bradford celebrates its City of Culture status and plays host to the Turner Prize, we’re aiming to extend the focus on the North’s artistic talent with this summer exhibition.

"We’re very excited to bring the artwork together within this wonderful atmospheric mill building which eagle-eyed viewers of the BBC’s The Sewing Bee may recognise.”

The New Light Summer Exhibition of the North, which was open to all artists with a Northern connection, runs at Sunny Bank Mills, Leeds’s biggest arts and cultural hub, until August 10.