Great 2023 for leading Harrogate art gallery just got better with new exhibition and meet the artist events
108 Fine Art, which is located at 16 Cold Bath Road, will unveil a new exhibition on Saturday celebrating the beauty of changing seasons with three exceptional artists – Selina Thorp, Yukako Sakakura and Iain Robertson.
Called Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings, the new show offers a unique blend of coastal seascapes from the UK and the tranquility of Japanese nature.
The art of Leeds-born Selina Thorp reflects the varied beauty of picturesque townscapes and seascapes.
All the way from Japan, Yukako Sakakura draws inspiration from her country’s natural beauty to create captivating portraits.
Iain Robertson paints colourful abstract art from his studio in St Ives, offering a burst of vibrant energy in his new artworks.
Running to December 22, 2023, the new exhibition will be accompanied by a series of special ‘meet the artist’ events before the end of the year.
The events will include:
Saturday, November 11: Tidings of the Shore with Sarah Charneca. 12pm-2pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm.
Saturday, November 18: Sakakura Sunrise with Yukako Sakakura. 1pm-3pm.
Saturday, December 9: Exploring the World – a workshop with Selina Thorp. 12pm-2pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm.
108 Fine Art was established by Andrew and Gillian Stewart in 1997 to develop partnerships with artists working in all areas of the visual arts.
Opening hours: 11am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, email [email protected]
Or go online at: https://108fineart.com/