'Fitting tribute' to inspirational Harrogate gallery owner as the Andrew Stewart Artist's Award exhibition is launched

The awards exhibition at 108 Fine Art, which launches on Saturday, August 26, will feature two exceptional artists – Alana Lake, who is celebrated for her sculptural prowess, and Andrea Christodoulides, an audacious and visionary figure in today’s painting scene.

Artists applying for the Inaugural Andrew Stewart Artist Award came from a wide range of disciplines and the final decisions were made by the 108 team and a judging panel including Bill Hare, Honorary Fellow and Emeritus of Edinburgh College of Art History of Art; Jane Winfrey, Bonhams picture Specialist; and Kristian Day, independent curator.

Known for its support for new, as well as established artists, the genesis of The Andrew Stewart Award was described by Jane Winfrey of Bonhams as: “Andrew Stewart’s contemporary stance stood out in Harrogate, he was a first.

Highly regarded Harrogate art gallery 108 Fine Art. (Picture contributed)

"It is, therefore, a fitting tribute to his memory that the Andrew Stewart Award highlights emerging new talent and the future generation of artists."

In addition to the Andrew Stewart Artist's Award, the gallery at 16 Cold Bath Road is continuing to show the debut solo exhibition Time Within Time by a recent graduate from Camberwell School of Art, Morgan van’t Hoff.

Time Within Time will run at 108 Fine Art until September 29, 2023.

The Andrew Stewart Award 2023 – Alana and Andrea will run until September 30, 2023.