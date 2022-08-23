Feva festival ’s return went ‘like a dream’ say proud organisers of brilliant annual Knaresborough event
Knaresborough should be proud of Feva after the success of its full-bloodied return in the face of the lingering impact of the pandemic.
The community-led annual arts and entertainment festival had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid before making a partial recovery last year.
But volunteer organisers are delighted at the way this year's ten-day whirlwind of events brought joy to the town and business to the town centre.
In particular, the festival ended on a real bang with a packed Picnic in the Park held on Saturday to coincide with Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival.
"The festival has come and gone like a FEVA dream. We managed to cram in an amazing amount of events," said Feva chair Gwen Lloyd.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate service pays tribute to Second World War hero and 'cheeky chappie' who was loved by all
-
2
Why the artist formerly known as Vic Reeves is hooking up with a Harrogate art gallery
-
3
What’s On this week: Shows, events and things to see in Harrogate district
-
4
Feva festival ’s return went ‘like a dream’ say proud organisers of brilliant annual Knaresborough event
-
5
Show's producer hits out at vandalism of banner as an insult to Harrogate legend and late historian Malcolm Neesam
"The final weekend of the festival featured Knaresborough Lions’ Beer festival and Picnic in the Park.
"While watching everyone having a great time picnicking, dancing and singing along to the music, we all felt really proud of the 2022 festival and happy to see everyone out enjoying themselves."
Held in the ground of Knaresborough House, Picnic in the Park took place for the first time since pre-Covid times, basking in good weather following last year's thunder and rain which had forced its cancellation by far-sighted organisers.
Sunday’s all-day folk and acoustic festival was presented by Feva and Harrogate Folk Club at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre and featured a feast of local talent plus a headlining set by acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Emily Barker.
Meanwhile, the Feva Art Trail proved as popular as ever at a wide variety of venues and locations across Knaresborough.
Gwen Lloyd said: “We are very grateful to our sponsors Piccadilly Motors, Knaresborough Lions, Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, and Knaresborough Town Council without whose support we would not be able to plan and deliver the festival.”
Looking ahead, the annual Mods Night in Knaresborough starring classic band The 5:15s is moving away from its traditional Feva slot to take place at Harrogate Brewing Co taproom in Harrogate this Sunday.If you would like to be involved in FEVA 2023 please get in touch at [email protected]