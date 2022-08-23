Feva festival ’s return went ‘like a dream’ say proud organisers of brilliant annual Knaresborough event

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final weekend of Feva festival festival featured Picnic in the Park in the grounds of Knaresborough House.

The community-led annual arts and entertainment festival had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid before making a partial recovery last year.

But volunteer organisers are delighted at the way this year's ten-day whirlwind of events brought joy to the town and business to the town centre.

In particular, the festival ended on a real bang with a packed Picnic in the Park held on Saturday to coincide with Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival.

"The festival has come and gone like a FEVA dream. We managed to cram in an amazing amount of events," said Feva chair Gwen Lloyd.

"The final weekend of the festival featured Knaresborough Lions’ Beer festival and Picnic in the Park.

"While watching everyone having a great time picnicking, dancing and singing along to the music, we all felt really proud of the 2022 festival and happy to see everyone out enjoying themselves."

Held in the ground of Knaresborough House, Picnic in the Park took place for the first time since pre-Covid times, basking in good weather following last year's thunder and rain which had forced its cancellation by far-sighted organisers.

Sunday’s all-day folk and acoustic festival was presented by Feva and Harrogate Folk Club at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre and featured a feast of local talent plus a headlining set by acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Emily Barker.

Meanwhile, the Feva Art Trail proved as popular as ever at a wide variety of venues and locations across Knaresborough.

Gwen Lloyd said: “We are very grateful to our sponsors Piccadilly Motors, Knaresborough Lions, Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, and Knaresborough Town Council without whose support we would not be able to plan and deliver the festival.”