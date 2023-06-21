Family-run Harrogate art gallery enjoying an impressive year as it launches its latest exhibition

The independent, family-run 108 Fine Art Gallery in Harrogate is heralding Coast to Coast with a private preview and artist’s workshop this Saturday, June 24.

The new show will highlight the contrasting work of two contemporary artists - Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson.

From art residencies in St. Ives, Cornwall and the North East of England, both artists are no strangers to renewing their relationships with environments around the UK, and both present these themes in the upcoming exhibition.

Coast to Coast exhibition at 108 Fine Art Gallery in Harrogate - Part of Portrait Plate VI (Paint on ceramic) by artist Karen Thompson.

Running from 2pm to 4pm, the launch day will include an artist workshop with Karen Thompson, who has coordinated freelance workshops at the highly-rated gallery located on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate since 2011.

108 Fine Art has been enjoying a busy year under the direction of Gill, Scarlett and India Stewart.

The family recently announced the inaugural winners of the new Andrew Stewart Artists Award created in memory of the gallery’s co-founder, Andrew Stewart.

The winners were Alana Lake in Sculpture, and Andrea Christodoulides in Painting.

108 Fine Art was established by Andrew and Gillian Stewart in 1997 to develop partnerships with artists working in all areas of the visual arts and showcase artworks from emerging and established international artists.

It also hosts the Joash Woodrow Archive dedicated to the lost Leeds-based master of post-war modern art.

The Coast to Coast exhibition will continue until August 4, 2023.