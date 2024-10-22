Exclusive Christmas gifts on offer as part of Harrogate's Winter Open Studios scheme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hosted by North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS), the Winter Edition of the annual summer open studios event offers art lovers the exclusive chance to visit artists in their studios across the region in winter.
Taking place on November 2-3 from 11am to 4pm, the event provides an exclusive opportunity to not only view a wide range of art but also to engage directly with the artists, explore their workspaces, and hear the stories behind their creations.
Garth Bayley, artist and Project Manager for NYOS, said: “As the crisp air of November sweeps across North Yorkshire, a warm invitation beckons art lovers and curious visitors alike to step inside the studios of some of North Yorkshire’s most talented artists.
"The special Winter Edition offers an intimate and inspiring experience that celebrates creativity our beautiful, diverse patch of Yorkshire."
North Yorkshire Winter Open Studios is a great chance to see the craftsmanship and passion that goes into each piece, whether it’s painting, pottery, sculpture, textiles, or contemporary designs.
With the festive season just around the corner, the Winter Edition of NYOS presents an ideal opportunity for unique Christmas gifts.
Garth said: “Visitors have the chance to purchase directly from the artists, ensuring the gift is unique and meaningful.”
NYOS is a not-for-profit community working to support hundreds of artists who live and work in North Yorkshire.
Information: https://nyos.org.uk/winter-open-studios/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.