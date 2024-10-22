Exclusive Christmas gifts on offer as part of Harrogate's Winter Open Studios scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Artists from across the Harrogate district and beyond will be opening their studio doors to the public for a Winter Open Studios in November.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS), the Winter Edition of the annual summer open studios event offers art lovers the exclusive chance to visit artists in their studios across the region in winter.

Taking place on November 2-3 from 11am to 4pm, the event provides an exclusive opportunity to not only view a wide range of art but also to engage directly with the artists, explore their workspaces, and hear the stories behind their creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garth Bayley, artist and Project Manager for NYOS, said: “As the crisp air of November sweeps across North Yorkshire, a warm invitation beckons art lovers and curious visitors alike to step inside the studios of some of North Yorkshire’s most talented artists.

Taking part in North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS) - Work by artist printmaker Anna-Matyus. (Picture contributed)

"The special Winter Edition offers an intimate and inspiring experience that celebrates creativity our beautiful, diverse patch of Yorkshire."

North Yorkshire Winter Open Studios is a great chance to see the craftsmanship and passion that goes into each piece, whether it’s painting, pottery, sculpture, textiles, or contemporary designs.

With the festive season just around the corner, the Winter Edition of NYOS presents an ideal opportunity for unique Christmas gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garth said: “Visitors have the chance to purchase directly from the artists, ensuring the gift is unique and meaningful.”

NYOS is a not-for-profit community working to support hundreds of artists who live and work in North Yorkshire.