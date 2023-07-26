Essential Harrogate what's on guide: The shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions and more not to miss in July and August 2023
Thursday, July 27-October:
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, July 27-August 4:
Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, July 27-July 31:
In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.
Thursday, July 27, 7.30pm:
Thank you for the Music – Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, July 28-Sunday, July 30:
Deer Shed Festival 2023 with live music, spoken word and comedy at Baldersby Park, near Thirsk.
Friday, July 28, Noon&3.30pm:
Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, July 28, 7.30pm:
Powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, July 29, 8.00pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy with Stephen Bailey, Allyson June Smith, Masai Graham and Danny Sutcliffe at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, July 29, 6.30pm:
Just Dance – Summer School 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, July 29-Sunday, July 30, 10.30am-4.30pm:
Teas, lunches and homemade cake at Fewston Parochial Hall, near Blubberhouses.
Sunday, July 30, 11.00am-6.00pm:
Carnival returns to the Valley Gardens complete with a Street Parade, world music, dance stage, DJS, workshops, family fun and street food.
Sunday, July 30, 10.00am-4.00pm:
Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm via www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/
Sunday, July 30, 3.00pm.
Punk, New Wave and Ska with The Flukes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, July 30, 6.00pm:
Status Faux’s tribute to the music of Status Quo at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, August 2, 10.00am-4.00pm:
Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm via www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/
Friday, August 4, 7.00pm,
RipleyBlues presents blues musicians Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, August 5, 8.30pm:
Saturday Showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with live bands Stiletto Farm + Don Gonzo.
Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:
Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough. (Part of Feva Festival)
Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:
RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, August 18: 7.00pm:
Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle.
Saturday, August 19, 7.00pm:
Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest at Ripon Spa Gardens.
Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:
The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.
Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.
September 1, 8.00pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:
Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.
Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:
Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.
Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:
Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.
Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.
Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:
Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.
Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:
The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.
Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:
Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.
Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:
Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:
The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.