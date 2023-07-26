Essential Harrogate what's on guide: The shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions and more not to miss in July and August 2023

Thursday, July 27-October:

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 27-August 4:

Hyena Lounge Comedy club returns to Harrogate this Saturday. (Picture Hyena Lounge Comedy)

Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 27-July 31:

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, July 27, 7.30pm:

Thank you for the Music – Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 28-Sunday, July 30:

Deer Shed Festival 2023 with live music, spoken word and comedy at Baldersby Park, near Thirsk.

Friday, July 28, Noon&3.30pm:

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 28, 7.30pm:

Powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, July 29, 8.00pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy with Stephen Bailey, Allyson June Smith, Masai Graham and Danny Sutcliffe at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 29, 6.30pm:

Just Dance – Summer School 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 29-Sunday, July 30, 10.30am-4.30pm:

Teas, lunches and homemade cake at Fewston Parochial Hall, near Blubberhouses.

Sunday, July 30, 11.00am-6.00pm:

Carnival returns to the Valley Gardens complete with a Street Parade, world music, dance stage, DJS, workshops, family fun and street food.

Sunday, July 30, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm via www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Sunday, July 30, 3.00pm.

Punk, New Wave and Ska with The Flukes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 30, 6.00pm:

Status Faux’s tribute to the music of Status Quo at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, August 2, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm via www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Friday, August 4, 7.00pm,

RipleyBlues presents blues musicians Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 5, 8.30pm:

Saturday Showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with live bands Stiletto Farm + Don Gonzo.

Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough. (Part of Feva Festival)

Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:

RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 18: 7.00pm:

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle.

Saturday, August 19, 7.00pm:

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest at Ripon Spa Gardens.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.

September 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm: