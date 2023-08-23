Essential guide: What shows, gigs and events you must see in Harrogate district in August and September 2023

Thursday, August 24-September 30:

Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 24-October:

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is taking place at Ripley Castle this weekend.

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Friday, August 25, 7.00pm:

An evening of DIY Punk Rock/Hardcore with Sweet Empire + Ericbana in the Sample Room at Rooster's Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 26-Monday, August 28:

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle.

Saturday, August 26, Noon-4pm:

RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate presents Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists.

Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 26-Sunday, August 27:

St Paul’s Church Art Group’s work on show at at St Paul’s United Reformed Church Hall, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 27, 3.00pm:

Live pop, soul and rock n roll with The Intentions at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, August 28, 10.00am-4.00pm:

The Harrogate Model Railway Group's Bank Holiday exhibition at Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s School, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 31, 7.00pm:

New EP launch with Makk at Major Tom’s Social, Harrogate.

Friday, September 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 2, 8:30pm:

Saturday Showcase with Pips + Handsome Liars at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 6.30pm:

Open Mic with The Scottish Folk Singer at The Worlds End, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

Friday, September 8, 7.30pm:

Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9:

Wilful Missing at Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday Sept 9th.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.