News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Essential guide: What shows, gigs and events you must see in Harrogate district in August and September 2023

Looking for gigs, shows or events to enjoy in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss over the bank holiday and into September and beyond.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:15 BST- 3 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

Thursday, August 24-September 30:

Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 24-October:

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is taking place at Ripley Castle this weekend.Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is taking place at Ripley Castle this weekend.
Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is taking place at Ripley Castle this weekend.
Most Popular

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Friday, August 25, 7.00pm:

An evening of DIY Punk Rock/Hardcore with Sweet Empire + Ericbana in the Sample Room at Rooster's Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 26-Monday, August 28:

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle.

Saturday, August 26, Noon-4pm:

RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate presents Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists.

Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 26-Sunday, August 27:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Paul’s Church Art Group’s work on show at at St Paul’s United Reformed Church Hall, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 27, 3.00pm:

Live pop, soul and rock n roll with The Intentions at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, August 28, 10.00am-4.00pm:

The Harrogate Model Railway Group's Bank Holiday exhibition at Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s School, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 31, 7.00pm:

New EP launch with Makk at Major Tom’s Social, Harrogate.

Friday, September 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 2, 8:30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday Showcase with Pips + Handsome Liars at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 6.30pm:

Open Mic with The Scottish Folk Singer at The Worlds End, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

Friday, September 8, 7.30pm:

Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9:

Wilful Missing at Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday Sept 9th.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

Related topics:HarrogateRiponKnaresborough