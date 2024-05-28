Essential guide to shows, gigs, events and comedy in the Harrogate district in June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Going out to see a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and into June.

Thursday, May 30-September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 30-June 29:

June 1: Hyena Comedy Lounge at Harrogate Theatre.

Summer Exhibition with Olga Konoshchuk and Rebecca Styles (Andrew Stewart Award winners) at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 30, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Ignacio Lopez, Alun Cochrane, Al Stevenson and host Micky P Kerr at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.

Thursday, May 30, 7.30pm:Newton Faulkner – Feels Like Home Tour 2 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 30, 9pm:

Live music with Hidden Caves, Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 30,11am:

Circus250 presents Juanita’s Big Problem at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Plus 1pm.

Friday, May 31: 9pm:

Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 31, 7.30pm:

Roy Orbison – Barry Steele at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 1, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Lounge with Stuart Laws, Jack Gleadow, Sally Anne-Hayward and Andre Vincent at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 1, 9pm:

Live music with intelligent punk legends Percy and Lie To The Council at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate

Saturday, June 1, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club June 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 1:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Alchemy Live, a tribute to Dire Straits and Mark Knopfler, at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, June 2, 3pm:

Live music with Little Wonder - soulful jangle pop band – at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 4-7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert & Sullivan Society perform The Pirates of Penzance at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions presents The Eagles’ Hotel California charity fundraiser at Starling bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Joss Arnott Dance and the University of Salford presents Emergence Triple Bill 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 6, 7.30pm:

The Magic of Motown 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 6, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with the Dynamics of Change.

Friday, June 7, 7.30pm:

Ed Gamble : Hot Diggity Dog at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Male Voice Choir present A Summer Evening Concert at West Park URC supported by Harrogate Film Society.

All are welcome - cashless payments only - £10.25 book online in advance or on the door.

Friday, June 7, 7.30pm:

Limehouse Lizzy Tour 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 8, 2pm:

Sandy & Son – 80th anniversary of D Day exhibition featuring Bertram Sandy and Laurence Sandy at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 8, 11am

Lempen Puppet Theatre Company presents The A-mazing Thing at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 1pm.

Saturday, June 8, 7pm:

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra perform Shaw, Weber and Sibelius at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, June 10, 6pm:

Improv Night at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tuesday, June 11-15, 7.30pm:

HOPS presents Made in Dagenham The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Saturday, June 15, 7pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Leonardo with free pre-concert talk and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at St Wilfrids Church Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 19-22, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Home I’m Darling at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 2pm.

Wednesday, June 19, 7.30pm:

Meat Loaf – The Keep on Rockin Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, June 19, 7pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 20, 7.30pm:

Thank You for the Music 2024 – The Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 21, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Justin Moorhouse : The Greatest Performance of My Life - Preview at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, June 21, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents David Evans + Son at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Heat 1 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm:

MIRO – Manchester International Roots Orchestra at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:Harrogate Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Dance Summer Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Brahms, Barons and Brandenburg at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 22, 4.30pm:

Live music with Last Orders Band at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 27, 7:30pm:

HIF presents Grand Symphonic Winds conducted by Matthew George at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 8pm:

HIF presents Drag queen superstar Divina De Campo at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Special charity concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the bands of the Royal Air Force for the centenary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force and the 20th anniversary of the RAF Music Charitable Trust.

Saturday, June 29, 5pm:

HIF presents Jimmy’s Night at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 30, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Jazz singer Jo Harrop at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.Saturday, July 6, 7pm: