News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Essential guide to shows, gigs and events in Harrogate district in December and January 2024

Going out this week to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and into 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Running until December 22:

Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.

Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:

December 21: Comedian Scott Bennett at Roosters, Harrogate.December 21: Comedian Scott Bennett at Roosters, Harrogate.
December 21: Comedian Scott Bennett at Roosters, Harrogate.
Most Popular

Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 21, 8pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live music with Dori & The Drivers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, December 22, 8pm:

Live music with Motor City Blue at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 23, 3pm:

Acoustic covers with Robbie & George at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 23, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas, Brighouse and Rastrick with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 24, 3pm:

Live music with Sons of Robin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 24, 4pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Acoustic covers with Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Wednesday, December 27, 8pm:

Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm:

Harrogate Soul Lounge New Year’s Eve Vinyl Special at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

Friday, January 5, 2024, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, January 10, 2pm/7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.

Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, January 11, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents Josh Pugh, Hannah Margaret and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Monday, January 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Wednesday, January 17, 7pm:

Panto - Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Until January 28.

Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, January 20, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:

Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.

Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 23,7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Related topics:HarrogateFrazer Theatre