Essential guide to shows, gigs and events in Harrogate district in December and January 2024

Going out this week to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and into 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running until December 22:

Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.

Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

December 21: Comedian Scott Bennett at Roosters, Harrogate.

Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 21, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Dori & The Drivers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, December 22, 8pm:

Live music with Motor City Blue at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 23, 3pm:

Acoustic covers with Robbie & George at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 23, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas, Brighouse and Rastrick with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 24, 3pm:

Live music with Sons of Robin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 24, 4pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acoustic covers with Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Wednesday, December 27, 8pm:

Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm:

Harrogate Soul Lounge New Year’s Eve Vinyl Special at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

Friday, January 5, 2024, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, January 10, 2pm/7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.

Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, January 11, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents Josh Pugh, Hannah Margaret and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Monday, January 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Wednesday, January 17, 7pm:

Panto - Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Until January 28.

Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, January 20, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:

Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.

Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 23,7.30pm: