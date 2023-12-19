Essential guide to shows, gigs and events in Harrogate district in December and January 2024
Running until December 22:
Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.
Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 21, 8pm:
Live music with Dori & The Drivers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, December 22, 8pm:
Live music with Motor City Blue at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 23, 3pm:
Acoustic covers with Robbie & George at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 23, 6pm:
Fanfare for Christmas, Brighouse and Rastrick with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 24, 3pm:
Live music with Sons of Robin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 24, 4pm:
Acoustic covers with Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Wednesday, December 27, 8pm:
Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm:
Harrogate Soul Lounge New Year’s Eve Vinyl Special at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.
Friday, January 5, 2024, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Wednesday, January 10, 2pm/7pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.
Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.
Thursday, January 11, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents Josh Pugh, Hannah Margaret and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Monday, January 15, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social.
Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.
Wednesday, January 17, 7pm:
Panto - Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Until January 28.
Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, January 20, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:
Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:
The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.
Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:
Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 2, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:
La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
February 23, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 23,7.30pm:
The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.