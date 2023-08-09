News you can trust since 1836
Essential guide to Harrogate district events guide for shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions August and September 2023

Looking for gigs, shows or events to enjoy in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss this week and the rest of August and September.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST- 3 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

Thursday, August 3-September 30:

An exhibition of sculpture showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent at Newby Hall, near Ripon.

Thursday, August 3-October:

RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall this Sunday. (Picture contributed)RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall this Sunday. (Picture contributed)
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Friday, August 11-Sunday, August 20:

Feva arts and entertainment festival, various venues, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 11, 9.00pm:

Live music with the Jacarandas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 11, 10.00pm:

Live music with In Shambles at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 12-September 30:

108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time.

Sunday, August 13, 9.00pm:

Live music with Captain & The Bear at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 13, 2.00pm-10.00pm:

All-day Feva Folk Festival at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.

Sunday, August 13, 7.00pm:

Status Faux - A Tribute to Status Quo at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:

RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 18: 7.00pm:

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle.

Saturday, August 19, 7.00pm:

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest at Ripon Spa Gardens.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Friday, August 25, 7.00pm:

An evening of DIY Punk Rock/Hardcore with Sweet Empire + Ericbana in the Sample Room at Rooster's Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 26, Noon:

RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate presents Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists.

Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Monday, August 28, 10.00am-4.00pm:

The Harrogate Model Railway Group's Bank Holiday exhibition at Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s School, Harrogate.

September 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

