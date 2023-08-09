Essential guide to Harrogate district events guide for shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions August and September 2023
Thursday, August 3-September 30:
An exhibition of sculpture showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent at Newby Hall, near Ripon.
Thursday, August 3-October:
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Friday, August 11-Sunday, August 20:
Feva arts and entertainment festival, various venues, Knaresborough.
Friday, August 11, 9.00pm:
Live music with the Jacarandas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, August 11, 10.00pm:
Live music with In Shambles at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:
Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough.
Saturday, August 12-September 30:
108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time.
Sunday, August 13, 9.00pm:
Live music with Captain & The Bear at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, August 13, 2.00pm-10.00pm:
All-day Feva Folk Festival at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.
Sunday, August 13, 7.00pm:
Status Faux - A Tribute to Status Quo at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:
RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, August 18: 7.00pm:
Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle.
Saturday, August 19, 7.00pm:
Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest at Ripon Spa Gardens.
Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:
The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.
Friday, August 25, 7.00pm:
An evening of DIY Punk Rock/Hardcore with Sweet Empire + Ericbana in the Sample Room at Rooster's Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Saturday, August 26, Noon:
RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate presents Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists.
Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.
Monday, August 28, 10.00am-4.00pm:
The Harrogate Model Railway Group's Bank Holiday exhibition at Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s School, Harrogate.
September 1, 8.00pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:
Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.
Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:
Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.
Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:
Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.
Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.
Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:
Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.
Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:
The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.
Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:
Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.
Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:
Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:
The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.
Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:
The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm
Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.
Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:
Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:
A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:
Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.
Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487