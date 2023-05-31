Essential guide to Harrogate concerts and events for June 2023 across the district

Thursday, June 1-July:

In Wonder exhibition including featuring Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 1, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre on June 2.

Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

90’s Live music extravaganza from Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass at the Royal, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Award-winning Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 2, 9.00pm:

The Terraplanes Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 10.00pm:

Rock and pop covers from Biz & Jason at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Alfie Moore – Work in Progress at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Policeman turned comedian famed for BBC Radio 4 comedy show It's A Fair Cop.

Saturday, June 3, 3.00pm:

Acoustic covers with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 3, 8.30pm:

Saturday showcase with Tempt the Mage + Teleost at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 3, 9.00pm:

Live ska, Mod and new wave music from Chequered Past at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 6.00pm:

Live music with Rick Miles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.00pm:

Sunday Acoustic Session with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

What’s Love Got to do With It? 2023 presents the music of Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Simply Tina tribute: An Evening with Tina Turner at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, June 7-Sunday, June 11:

Ripon Theatre Festival

Various shows and venues, including multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, at second annual festival in Ripon.

Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm:

International dance choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner present Emergence Triple Bill 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North – Electric Lives at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:

Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 13, 7.30pm:

The Michael Cretu Trio (Ed Barnwell – piano, Myke Wilson – drums, Michael Cretu – double-bass) at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:

HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:

It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 17, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

Childrern’s Adventure Alfie’s First Fight at Harrogate Library.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.

Wednesday, June 21-Saturday, June 24:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Cripple of Inishmaan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Performances at 2pm and 7.45pm.

Wednesday, June 21:

Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus.

Friday, June 23, 7.30pm:

Bee Gees Tribute – Jive Talking at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm:

The Harrogate Proms with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm: