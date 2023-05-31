Essential guide to Harrogate concerts and events for June 2023 across the district
Thursday, June 1-July:
In Wonder exhibition including featuring Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 1, 10.00am-4.00pm:
Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.
To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/
Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:
90’s Live music extravaganza from Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass at the Royal, Harrogate.
Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:
Award-winning Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 2, 9.00pm:
The Terraplanes Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, June 2, 10.00pm:
Rock and pop covers from Biz & Jason at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:
Alfie Moore – Work in Progress at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Policeman turned comedian famed for BBC Radio 4 comedy show It's A Fair Cop.
Saturday, June 3, 3.00pm:
Acoustic covers with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 3, 8.30pm:
Saturday showcase with Tempt the Mage + Teleost at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 3, 9.00pm:
Live ska, Mod and new wave music from Chequered Past at Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 6.00pm:
Live music with Rick Miles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 7.00pm:
Sunday Acoustic Session with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:
What’s Love Got to do With It? 2023 presents the music of Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:
Simply Tina tribute: An Evening with Tina Turner at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Wednesday, June 7-Sunday, June 11:
Ripon Theatre Festival
Various shows and venues, including multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, at second annual festival in Ripon.
Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm:
International dance choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner present Emergence Triple Bill 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North – Electric Lives at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:
British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:
Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:
Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, June 13, 7.30pm:
The Michael Cretu Trio (Ed Barnwell – piano, Myke Wilson – drums, Michael Cretu – double-bass) at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:
HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:
It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, June 17, 11.00am & 2.00pm:
Childrern’s Adventure Alfie’s First Fight at Harrogate Library.
Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:
Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.
Wednesday, June 21-Saturday, June 24:
Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Cripple of Inishmaan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Performances at 2pm and 7.45pm.
Wednesday, June 21:
Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus.
Friday, June 23, 7.30pm:
Bee Gees Tribute – Jive Talking at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm:
The Harrogate Proms with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.
Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm:
Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:
Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.
Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Music presents the premier UK Qween tribute band, Qween UK at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.