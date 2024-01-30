News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Essential guide to gigs, shows, films, art and more in Harrogate district from February 2024

Going out to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this in February and the early months of 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thursday, February 1, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 7pm:

An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate on February 5.An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate on February 5.
An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate on February 5.
Most Popular

Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 2, 9pm:

Live music with The Bonnie Mac Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 10pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live music with Biz and Jason at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 3, 9pm:

Saturday Showcase presents live music from The Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, February 4, 7pm:

Live music with Liam Sullivan at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, February 4,10am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate.

Bookable guided tours at 11am and 2pm from https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:

Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

Knot Another Choir in concert fundraiser at Trinity Churchm Knaresborough for charity Asthma + Lung UK.

Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Sunday, February 11, 2.30pm:

Live music with Knaresborough Silver Band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:

Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Wednesday 14 February, 7.30pm:

Learn to sing with Harrogate Harmony Barbershop for charity Friends of Harrogate Hospital at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:

The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, February 16, 7pm:

All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday February 18, 11am:

The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel,Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm:

Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, March 3, 11am:

Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Related topics:HarrogateHarrogate Theatre