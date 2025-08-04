Essential guide to events comedy music and shows in Harrogate area this weekend from August 7 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, August 7-9: Petal Paintings by expressionist artist Thomas James Butler at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Knaresborough.

Thursday, August 7-30: Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 7-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 9 - Knaresborough FEVA Festival presents Bliss Anniversary Concert with top viola soloist Tim Ridout. (Picture contributed)

Thursday, August 7, 9pm: Live music with The Breeze at the Blue Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm: Summer Celebrity Concert - The Wihan Quartet at St John’s Church, Sharow.

Friday, August 8-17: Feva festival presents various events at various venues in Knaresborough.

Friday, August 8, 7.30pm: Harrogate Northern Soul Club presents DJs Keith Hudson, Steve Murphy and Ian Smith at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, August 8, 9pm: Live music with The Revelator Band at the Blue Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 9, 7.30pm: Knaresborough FEVA Festival presents Bliss Anniversary Concert with Matt Secombe, the great grandson of Sir Arthur Bliss and the grandson of Sir Harry Secombe at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Sunday, August 10, 3pm: Live music with Barracuda at the Blue Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 10, 6pm: Live music with In Shambles at the Blue Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 10, 9pm: Live music with Blind Monkeys at the Blue Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 15, 7pm: Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Shakespeare Open Air Theatre with Twelfth Night at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Friday, August 15, 7.30pm: Modern Scottish film music with Malin Lewis plus Sally Simpson (fiddle) and Ali Hutton (guitar) at Masham Town Hall.

Friday, August 22, 8.30pm: Live covers with Johnny Skinner and Steve Mosby at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 23, 9am: Ripon City Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition at Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, August 30, 7pm: Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, August 30, noon: Interactive and immersive sensory theatre experience Drift at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral.

Tuesday, September 2-6, 7.30pm: Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents Charles Dickens’ The Signalman at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 4-5, 2.30pm: Ripon International festivals presents Flaugissimo – Johan Lofving and Yu-Wei Hu at Markenfield Hall, Ripon.

Friday, September 5, 7.40pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Jules O'Brian and Daliso Chaponda at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 6, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Ian Watt – The Song of the Guitar at St Nicholas Church, West Tanfield.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Gaelforce at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, September 10-13, 7.30pm: Black Tie Ball by John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents BBC R2 Folk award-winning vocal quartet The Furrow Collective at North Stainley Village Hall.

Thursday, September 11, 7pm: This Is My Theatre company presents Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Thursday, September 11, 7.30pm: Berwins Salon North with guest speakers ward-winning author Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, September 12, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival present ZRI – Love Mania and Mayhem at St Johns Church Sharow, Ripon.

Friday, September 19, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 20: The NE Street Band perform the music of Bruce Springsteen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.