Essential guide to concerts, comedy nights, plays films and more in Harrogate and district this weekend and April 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm:

An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 18-20, 2.30pm:

April 19: The Beatles photos by Tom Murray at RedHouse, Harrogate.

Ripon Amateur Operatic Society presents Sister Act the Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.

Friday, April 19-May 20:

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Friday, April 19-20, 10am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm. Book at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Friday, April 19, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Hitsville, The Making of Motown at Bilton Club, Skipton Rd, Harrogate.

Part of a season of classic rock films with author Derek Shelmerdine.

Saturday, April 20, 3pm:

Acoustic covers with Leo Hicks at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 20, 10pm:

Live music and dancing with Latin Fury at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 20, 7.30pm:

Status Faux play Quo at Bilton Club. Tickets online in advance or entry on the door £5.

Saturday, April 2, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society present the 20th anniversary of Bob Chilcott’s Circlesong with Scunthorpe Cooperative Junior Choir at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 20, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra present French Impressions at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, April 20, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Katey Brooks in the upstairs room at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, April 21, 3pm:

Live soul music with The Intentions at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, April 2, 7.30pm:

Smash hit comedy Six Chick Flicks at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Scarred for Life: Folk Horror Special at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 24, 11am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm. Book at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Wednesday, April 24-27, 2.30pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society. presents The Mechanicals at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 7.45pm.

Friday, April 26, 8.30pm:

Live pop and rock covers with MFOR at Ripon Bowling Club.

Friday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Crime And Comedy Theatre Company presents The Hound of the Baskervilles – A Radio Play Live on Stage at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 26-27, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Attlee: A modest little man at St Robert's Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 27, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday April 27, 7.30pm:

Tewit Youth Band an concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Entry £9 - pay at the door.

Saturday, April 27, 2pm-3pm:

The Spa Town Ukes’ musical fundraiser for Saint Michael’s Hospice at Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 28, 2.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Atlee - A Modest Little Man at Ripon Arts Hub.

Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm: