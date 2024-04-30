Essential guide to concerts and events in Harrogate and district this weekend and May 2024
Thursday, May 2- May 10:
‘Through the Wilderness’ Exhibition with Norman Adams and Barbara Braithwaite at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 2-May 25:
The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 2, 9pm:
Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 2, 7.30pm:
Verve - Northern School of Contemporary Dance at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, May 2-4, 7.45pm:
Richard Jordan Productions presents Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, May 3, 9pm:
Live music with The Johnny Storm Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, May 3, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Matt Stellinwerf, Harriet Dyer and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, May 3, 10pm:
Live music with The Echoes at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 4-5, Noon:
Henshaws Beer Festival including two days of indie beer, food and live music at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, May 4, 10pm:
Live music showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 4, 7.30pm:
Showaddywaddy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 5, 4pm:
Live music with Rufus' Sunday Session featuring Rufus Beckett, Tyler Carter and Daisy Dorothy at Beer Garden, Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 5, 3pm:
Live music with Jonny & The Goodes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 5, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Green Hammerton Village Hall.
Tuesday, May 7, 7.30pm:
Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute concert at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, May 8, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Bishop Monkton Village Hall, near Ripon.
Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Boo Hewerdine at Roosters Brewing Co Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 9, 7.30pm:
Josie White presents Rotten at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, May 16: 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Fewston Parochial Hall.
Friday, May 10, 10am:
Sunlight and Shadows: The Yorkshire Dales,’ a collection of 27 new works by artist Paul Talbot-Greaves at Watermark Gallery, Harrogate.
Friday, May 17, 8.30pm-12.30am:
Swiftiemania HG (Taylor Swift club night) at The Ivory bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.
Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:
Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:
Stand-up comic Jo Caulfield at Masham Town Hall.
Saturday, May 11, 8pm:
John Bishop – Back At It live at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:
Jungle Carnival – Motion Dance at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:
Dance Magic 2024 Summerbell Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 12, 4pm:
Born to Perform – Generation Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, May 15-18, 7.30pm:
The Knaresborough Players present Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, May 16, 7.30pm:
Poet Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 17, 7.30pm:
Ready Steady 60’s Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, May 18, 10am:
Harrogate BID presents a Celebration of Fashion at the Piazza, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.
Tuesday, May 21, 7.30pm:
La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 24-26, 10.30am:
Musical adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Harrogate Theatre.
Four performances per day.
Friday, May 24, 2pm:
The Allotment Project at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.
Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm:
Red Hot Chilli Pipers 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.