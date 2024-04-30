Essential guide to concerts and events in Harrogate and district this weekend and May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, May 2- May 10:

‘Through the Wilderness’ Exhibition with Norman Adams and Barbara Braithwaite at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 2-May 25:

May 5: Badapple Theatre at Green Hammerton Village Hall.

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 2, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 2, 7.30pm:

Verve - Northern School of Contemporary Dance at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 2-4, 7.45pm:

Richard Jordan Productions presents Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, May 3, 9pm:

Live music with The Johnny Storm Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 3, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Matt Stellinwerf, Harriet Dyer and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, May 3, 10pm:

Live music with The Echoes at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 4-5, Noon:

Henshaws Beer Festival including two days of indie beer, food and live music at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, May 4, 10pm:

Live music showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 4, 7.30pm:

Showaddywaddy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 5, 4pm:

Live music with Rufus' Sunday Session featuring Rufus Beckett, Tyler Carter and Daisy Dorothy at Beer Garden, Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 5, 3pm:

Live music with Jonny & The Goodes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 5, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Green Hammerton Village Hall.

Tuesday, May 7, 7.30pm:

Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute concert at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, May 8, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Bishop Monkton Village Hall, near Ripon.

Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Boo Hewerdine at Roosters Brewing Co Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 9, 7.30pm:

Josie White presents Rotten at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 16: 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Fewston Parochial Hall.

Friday, May 10, 10am:

Sunlight and Shadows: The Yorkshire Dales,’ a collection of 27 new works by artist Paul Talbot-Greaves at Watermark Gallery, Harrogate.

Friday, May 17, 8.30pm-12.30am:

Swiftiemania HG (Taylor Swift club night) at The Ivory bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Stand-up comic Jo Caulfield at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, May 11, 8pm:

John Bishop – Back At It live at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:

Jungle Carnival – Motion Dance at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:

Dance Magic 2024 Summerbell Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 12, 4pm:

Born to Perform – Generation Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 15-18, 7.30pm:

The Knaresborough Players present Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 16, 7.30pm:

Poet Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 17, 7.30pm:

Ready Steady 60’s Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 18, 10am:

Harrogate BID presents a Celebration of Fashion at the Piazza, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Tuesday, May 21, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 24-26, 10.30am:

Musical adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Harrogate Theatre.

Four performances per day.

Friday, May 24, 2pm:

The Allotment Project at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

