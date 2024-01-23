Essential guide to comedy shows, films, concerts and events in Harrogate January to March 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, January 25-January 27, 7pm:

Panto – Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, January 25, 8pm:

Dan Burnett plays at The Tannin Level, Harrogate on January 31.

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate

Thursday, January 25, 7pm:

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen presents Picasso + Pints night.

Design and drink and paint while we party.

Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:

Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 26, 10pm:

Live music with Long Shadow Family at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:

The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.

Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, January 28, 11am:

Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane playing with Tim Horton at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Sunday, January 28, 9pm:

Live music Lima Sierra with at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, January 31, 7pm:

Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 3, 9pm:

Saturday Showcase presents live music from The Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:

An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:

Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

Knot Another Choir in concert fundraiser at Trinity Churchm Knaresborough for charity Asthma + Lung UK.

Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Sunday, February 11, 2.30pm:

Live music with Knaresborough Silver Band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:

Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Wednesday 14 February, 7.30pm:

Learn to sing with Harrogate Harmony Barbershop for charity Friends of Harrogate Hospital at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:

The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, February 16, 7pm:

All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday February 18, 11am:

The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel,Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm:

Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, March 3, 11am: