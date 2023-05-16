Essential guide: Events and shows not to miss in Harrogate district for May and June

Thursday, May 18-26:

In Wonder exhibition including featuring Christian Furr, Gered Mankowitz and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 18-26:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club returns to Harrogate Theatre on on Friday, May 19 featuring four of the funniest headline acts from the world of comedy, including Scott Bennett, Stephen Bailey, Rob Rouse and Andre Vincent.

Spring Exhibition - Brushstrokes & Bees by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 18, 7.30pm:

Rave On: The Ultimate 50s and 60s Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 19:

Live electric blues-rock with the Delta Geckos at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 19, 8.00pm:

Punk Night with Rival Fall, Clean Shirts, Calm at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, May 19, 8.00pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Scott Bennett, Stephen Bailey, Rob Rouse and Andre Vincent at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 20, 8.30pm:

Live rock covers with Duel at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 20, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Alchemy Live + Cover to Cover at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.

Sunday, May 21, 9.00pm:

Live music with Captain & The Bear & The Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 21, 7.00pm:

Open Mic Night at The Worlds End, Knaresborough.

Musicians to sign up at the venue from 6pm.

Sunday, May 21, 7.30pm:

Ben Fogle: Wild 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, May 22, 7.30pm:

Kate Rusby 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, May 23, 9.00pm:

The Acoustic Sessions hosted by Martin Rose at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 24-Sunday, May 28:

Harrogate Women On Tap's 7th annual beer festival.

Various beer events in various bars/independent breweries.

Wednesday, May 24-May 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society present their 50th anniversary production of The Mikado at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 25, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club hosted by Mickey P Kerr at Roosters' Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 25, 7.45pm

Worklight Theatre presents Fanboy at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, 8.30pm:

Glam Fever 70s glam rock tribute band at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 27, 8.00pm:

Live AC/DC tribute band AC/DC GB at Masham Town Hall.

Tickets from 01765 680200 or www.mashamtownhall.com/

Saturday, May 27-29, 10am-5pm:

Harrogate & Nidderdale Art Club’s Spring Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. Free entry.

Saturday, May 27, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, Noon-4pm:

Day of Royal Hall 120th anniversary events, music, entertainment, refreshments and celebrations at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

90’s Live music extravaganza from Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass at the Royal, Harrogate.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Award-winning Wright & Grainger present The Gods The Gods The Gods at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 2, 7.30pm:

Alfie Moore – Work in Progress at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Policeman turned comedian famed for BBC Radio 4 comedy show It's A Fair Cop.

Saturday, June 3, 9.00pm:

Live ska, Mod and new wave music from Chequered Past at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

What’s Love Got to do With It? 2023 presents the music of Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Simply Tina tribute: An Evening with Tina Turner at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm:

International choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner present Emergence Triple Bill 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

