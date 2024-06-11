Essential going out guide for shows, comedy and gigs in the Harrogate district in June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning to see a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and the rest of June.

Thursday, June 13-September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 13-June 29:

Summer Exhibition with Olga Konoshchuk and Rebecca Styles (Andrew Stewart Award winners) at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Friday, June 14, 9pm:

Live music with soul inspired blues UK based five-piece band Kerrison Collective at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 15, 6.30pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Leonardo with free pre-concert talk and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at St Wilfrids Church Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 19-22, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Home I’m Darling at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 2pm.

Wednesday, June 19, 7.30pm:

Meat Loaf – The Keep on Rockin Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, June 19, 7pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 20, 7.30pm:

Thank You for the Music 2024 – The Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 21, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Justin Moorhouse : The Greatest Performance of My Life - Preview at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, June 21, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents David Evans + Son Jack Jr at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Heat 1 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm:

MIRO – Manchester International Roots Orchestra at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Dance Summer Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Heat 2 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Brahms, Barons and Brandenburg at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 22, 4.30pm:

Live music with Last Orders Band at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 25, 7.30pm:

Gobscure theatre company presents You Have Already Survived at Harrogate Library.

Thursday, June 27, 7:30pm:

HIF presents Grand Symphonic Winds conducted by Matthew George at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 8pm:

HIF presents Drag queen superstar Divina De Campo at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Special charity concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the bands of the Royal Air Force for the centenary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force and the 20th anniversary of the RAF Music Charitable Trust.

Saturday, June 29, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Jazz, Blues & GIN with Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 29, 5pm:

HIF presents Jimmy’s Night at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Final at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 30, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Jazz singer Jo Harrop at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Monday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, July 1, 7:30pm:

The Gildas Quartet perform Britten, Debussy and Jessie Montgomery at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Tuesday, July 2, 7.30pm:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, 7:30pm:

Festival favourites Oddsocks are back with an outdoor performance of Julius Caesar at RHS Harlow Carr

Wednesday, July 3, 7:30pm:

The Gypsy Queens makes their much-anticipated return to Harrogate at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Thursday, July 4, 7:30pm:

The UK’s top satirical showgirls Burlesque return to Harrogate at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Plus Silent Disco 9:45pm

Friday, July 5, 7:30pm:

Contemporary soul singer Mica Sefia and her band will join HIF at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Saturday, July 6, 8pm:

Punjabi Roots Party make their return to Harrogate for their Speigeltent debut.

Sunday, July 7, 7:30pm: