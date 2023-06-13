Classical music legend Julian Lloyd Webber is to return to Harrogate for summer festival

The famous musician and music educator first performed to a sold-out audience in Harrogate in 1970 and is set to return on July 1 with his wife and fellow cellist, Jiaxin, for a candlelit concert celebrating Bach’s Cello Suites in the stunning setting of St Wilfrid’s Church.

Lloyd Webber will narrate the fascinating story behind the composition of the Suites while introducing performances by Jiaxin, who will also play Malcolm Arnold’s Fantasy for Cello, which Arnold composed for Julian in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concert is built around the extraordinary story of how Bach’s Cello Suites have gone from 200 years of obscurity to become some of the most-loved pieces of classical music,” said Lloyd-Webber.

Julian Lloyd Webber is appearing in Harrogate on July 1 with his wife and fellow cellist, Jiaxin in an intimate candlelit concert.

“I love music that comes straight from the heart and goes straight to the hearts of the audience

"In its own way Bach’s music is as romantic as the so-called ‘romantics’”.

Harrogate Music Festival favourite Lloyd Webber is a champion of emerging musicians and believes platforms such as Harrogate International Festivals are key for nurturing talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Festival Young Musician, he says Harrogate “has a fantastic track record of choosing musicians that have gone on to have major careers.”

Coming to Harrogate - The Chineke! Orchestra who joined Stormzy on stage at the 2023 BRIT Awards and performed with 15-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys.

Born into a family of musicians, Lloyd Webber also believes that music should feature prominently in the school curriculum and is concerned about the implications of funding cuts.

“It is very worrying that funding is being reduced to organisations without meaningful discussions with the people who know how the delicate ecology of classical music works,” he said.

"It’s so hard to create something special but so easy to knock it down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber play Bach Revealed at St Wilfrid’s Church on Saturday, July 1, 8pm.

Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, said of Harrogate Music Festival: “This is a wonderful opportunity for music lovers." (Picture Tony Johnson)

Book online at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.

FROM THE BRITS TO THE ROYAL HALL

They joined Stormzy on stage at the 2023 BRIT Awards and performed with 15-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, and now, fresh from their North American tour, Chineke! Orchestra is coming to Harrogate.

Praised for their ‘special electricity’ at their 2017 BBC Proms debut, the orchestra will return to the Proms this September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Harrogate is the only place they will perform in the UK outside London.

Stormzy’s performance at the 2023 BRIT Awards in February included the lead track from his album This Is What I Mean, and featured the rapper sitting on stage in front of an orchestra made up of Chineke! members.

Later in the year, members of Chineke! performed If I Ain’t Got You with Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys as part of a 74-piece Global Orchestra made up of women of colour.

The performance celebrated the release of Netfilx hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, said “This is a wonderful opportunity for music lovers.

"This group of exceptionally talented musicians has been chosen by Stormzy, Alicia Keys and Netflix’s Bridgerton, along with being lead orchestra at the Southbank Centre.

"Harrogate audiences can expect a dazzling performance in the glamorous setting of the Royal Hall.”

Chineke! will perform at the Royal Hall on Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad