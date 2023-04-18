Big weekend ahead for Harrogate art gallery a year after co-founder’s passing with launch of new exhibition

This Saturday’s launch of a new exhibition and a restorer’s workshop are a symbol of mum Gillian and daughters India and Scarlett Stewart’s determination to continue the high standards and inspirational culture of 108 Fine Art gallery.

Despite the shock of the passing last year of 108's charismatic co-founder Andrew Stewart - and the gap left in Harrogate's art world by his death - his family are already following his footsteps in an impressive manner.

Located at 16 Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, the gallery’s Spring Exhibition is called Brushstrokes & Bees.

Brushstrokes & Bees. - 108 Fine Art gallery’s Spring Exhibition will open in Harrogate this weekend.

Opening from 1pm to 5pm this Saturday, the show at 108 Fine Art will boasts new artworks by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack, exploring a body of work based upon a foundation of direct observation and drawing from life - both the rural and urban landscape.

The same day from 10am to noon and 12:30pm to 2:30pm will see 108’s paintings restorer and freelance tutor Sarah Charneca host practical workshops, taking inspiration from the exhibition, discovering how art reflects the circumstances and spaces in which it is made.

The sessions are designed for all those new to painting, as well as wishing to further extend their skills.

Limited spaces are available.

The Stewarts recently announced the launch of 108 Fine Art’s first-ver Artists Award, in memory of the late Andrew Stewart.