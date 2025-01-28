Art Chat at the Delicious Cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local cafe hosts the opportunity for artists to come together.

On the first Wednesday of the month the cafe offers an informal and welcoming space for local creators to come together. Whether you're a painter, sculptor, illustrator, or maker, this monthly event is the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow 2D and 3D artists.

Art Chat is designed to spark creativity, share ideas, and provide support during the chilly winter months. We know how tempting it can be to stay at home when it’s cold and rainy—but isolation can quickly set in. This event is all about breaking that cycle.

With no pressure or formality, just friendly conversations, great company, and the chance to meet other talented members of our creative community, it’s the perfect way to recharge your artistic energy.

Artist come together.

Next event:

When: Wednesday February 7, 1pm–3pm

Where: Delicious Café, 108 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5EY

Drop in, grab a coffee, and let’s celebrate art and creativity together.