Another local artist exhibits at Harrogate’s delicious cafe

The cafe hosts a special preview event on 26 April 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with free entry.

Frances brings her exhibition "Coastal" to the cafe, promising a visual journey into the enigmatic allure of the coastline.

Her contemporary paintings not only portray the physicality of the coast but also weave narratives of fragility and transience, ultimately offering a message of hope and possibility.

Frances in the studio creating Nautilus Blue.