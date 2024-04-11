Another local artist exhibits at Harrogate’s delicious cafe
Delicious Cafe continues to host monthly art exhibitions. Starting on 26 April 24 and running throughout May, there will be a captivating new exhibition by local artist Frances Tabbernor.
The cafe hosts a special preview event on 26 April 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with free entry.
Frances brings her exhibition "Coastal" to the cafe, promising a visual journey into the enigmatic allure of the coastline.
Her contemporary paintings not only portray the physicality of the coast but also weave narratives of fragility and transience, ultimately offering a message of hope and possibility.
Her art has gained recognition beyond Harrogate, with work featured on The Great British Sewing Bee in 2023 and transformed by series winner Asmaa. Additionally, she achieved the third prize in the esteemed Eleanor Worthington Competition.