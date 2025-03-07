An Evening of Clairvoyance with Medium Steve Holbrook

Don't miss this rollercoaster-ride of an evening as Steve aims to prove there IS life after death, as he connects with loved ones who have passed.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever your views on Clairvoyance, you will thoroughly enjoy this emotional and uplifting evening, as Steve connects with your loved ones.

Tears and laughter abound as messages come through thick and fast, all with Steve's comforting and sensitive delivery.

Tickets £18* in advance at www.steveholbrook.co.uk, or £21 cash only, on the door. Doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start

*small booking fee applies