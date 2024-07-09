An al fresco weekend for the All Together Now Choir

By Liz RobinsonContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:39 BST
The All Together Now Choir had great plans for their community concerts this weekend, and the two events did not disappoint!

Friday evening found choir members from all four corners of the All Together Now World (Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton), outside the Baildon Cricket Club , performing at the Baildon Beer and Gin Festival.

It was their first visit to this fabulous family event, and they loved it!

The weather stayed fine, and to an accompaniment of cheers, clapping, and dancing from the fabulous Baildon audience, the choir sang numbers which included ELO's 'Don't Bring Me Down', Culture Club's 'Karma Chameleon', and our exciting new venture - a mash up of 'Moves Like Jagger,' with 'Jumping Jack Flash'!

By the bandstand!
By the bandstand!

Choir members commented that they 'loved lots of singing and chat', and that it was a 'very pleasant venue.'

A well organised event, with music, drinks, and food.

Their second performance, on Sunday afternoon, was the well loved yearly visit to the beautiful Roberts Park, Saltaire, where a large group of choir members, once more from all four corners of the ATN world, were honoured to be singing on the Victorian bandstand.

Again, the weather was fabulous, (so lucky), and the lovely audience clapped, sang, and danced along to popular numbers such as Mike Oldfield's 'Moonlight Shadow', Billy Joel's haunting new song 'Turn the Lights Back On', and Coldplay's iconic 'Clocks'.

Ready to sing in Baildon
Ready to sing in Baildon

Amazing co-conductor, 6 year old Hayley, was back to ably assist Chris Kemp!

All the choir particularly enjoyed helping to raise some much needed funds for the wonderful 'Friends of Roberts Park.'

Both performances ended with the well loved 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', which was much appreciated by both audiences!

Choir members wish to thank MD Chris Kemp for all he does, and for leading the choir in giving back to the communities they love.

