An Afternoon of Poetry, Memoir and Homemade Cake at Wainsgate Chapel with Jason Allen-Paisant and John McAuliffe

Literary fans are in for a treat on Sunday, 27th July, as two of the most distinguished voices in contemporary poetry come together for a special summer afternoon event at Wainsgate Chapel.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Allen-Paisant, winner of both the Forward Prize and the T.S. Eliot Prize for his groundbreaking collection Self-Portrait as Othello, will read from his new work and discuss themes of identity, land, belonging and tenderness. Audiences will also hear extracts from his much-anticipated memoir, The Possibility of Tenderness: A Jamaican Memoir of Plants and Dreams—a lyrical journey from rural Jamaica to the woodlands of Leeds, exploring the colonial legacy, connection to the land, and what it means to belong.

Joining him is fellow poet and University of Manchester colleague John McAuliffe, whose latest collection, National Theatre, builds on a body of work celebrated for its wit, musicality, and emotional depth. McAuliffe, originally from County Kerry, Ireland, has published seven acclaimed books of poetry and is widely praised for his ability to fuse the personal and political with grace and clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the atmospheric surroundings of Wainsgate Chapel, just above Hebden Bridge in Old Town, this event offers a rare chance to hear two internationally celebrated poets read in an intimate and inspiring setting.

John McAuliffe, originally from County Kerry, Ireland, has published seven acclaimed books of poetry and is widely praised for his ability to fuse the personal and political with grace and clarity.

With readings, conversation, and homemade cake, this is an unmissable afternoon for fans of poetry, memoir and powerful storytelling.

To book tickets, visit - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wainsgate/t-yaogpmp.