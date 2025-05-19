All aboard the Bike Bus! Why Harrogate families are voting with their pedals

Have you spotted it yet? Every fortnightly Friday in term time, families adorned with fluorescent high-vis and disco lights snake along the Stray and Leeds Road as part of an increasingly popular Bike Bus, encouraging families to ride together safely, start their day in the fresh air and give a boost to their brains, bodies and the planet. It’s a sight of unbridled joy and a source of pride for organisers and participants helping to reduce the significant proportion of local congestion caused by journeys under a mile.

What’s behind this growing movement? For many families, it’s a way to reduce emissions, save money, avoid traffic and spend time together. Add to that the wellbeing benefits at the start of the day and it's no surprise that more people are choosing two wheels over four. Mum of two Sarah Jones from Harrogate’s B Corp Full Circle Funerals drives and cycles to work. She grew up in the Netherlands, where 50% of children cycle to school, compared to the UK’s 3%. She comments “I think the key is normalising using a bike to get from A to B. It starts with supporting families and helping them understand how to stay safe together.”

Research from Brunel University’s Dr Dan Bishop* Barriers and enablers for cycling: A COM-B survey study of UK schoolchildren and their parents - ScienceDirect suggests positive attitudes towards cycling are stronger predictors of cycling frequency than infrastructure or road conditions. Whilst Harrogate’s cycling infrastructure is undeniably patchy versus other UK towns, we’re seeing progress with Yorkshire’s biggest scheme to make areas around schools safer, with speed limits of 20mph recently announced and schools across the area marking Car Free Friday this Friday.

So, what’s on the horizon to support everyone back on two wheels this summer – particularly groups of people for whom access to bikes and confidence on bikes is low?

Amid growing evidence showing that if mums cycle, it’s likely their kids will too; Cycling UK is supporting a new free series of women-only sessions in Harrogate on Friday mornings in June. Aimed at beginners and improvers, the aim is to meet likeminded women, boost bike confidence, build maintenance skills and help with local journeys by bike.

For adults with suspected or diagnosed ADHD, a new series of free bike sessions also launches in June, helping people reconnect with cycling in a supportive, quiet setting. Inspired by a successful programme in the US – where schoolchildren with ADHD have shown improved focus through cycling – the Harrogate pilot is being supported by West Yorkshire ADHD, Specialized Harrogate and Resurrection Bikes, and will take place at the Brownlee Centre in North Leeds.

If you believe the rumours, the Tour De France will return to Yorkshire in 2027. Let’s hope our local councils are primed for a wave of inspiration, are bold with their infrastructure improvement and some all-important legacy-planning. For an example of just how transformational this kind of movement can be, take a look at Paris’ post-COVID seismic shift in mobility towards active, sustainable travel.

All this grassroots momentum reflects Zero Carbon Harrogate’s vision for a community that embraces active travel not just for the planet, but for the myriad benefits of getting across town in the fresh air, without the car. The wider goal? To create a town where people of all ages can travel actively, safely and confidently, whether commuting or simply enjoying the ride.

Fully funded Cycling Sessions as part of the #BigBikeRevival

In my opinion, if you ride any bike, you’re a cyclist. It’s been said that some of the loud, anti-bike voices don’t always represent the very busy silent majority of families who are also cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians who want to travel actively and safely.

PS Electric bikes aren’t cheating; they’re like you but better! Happy cycling.

For information on any of the above courses contact [email protected] or via Facebook and Instagram @thepersonalcyclist.

This article is a guest contribution from Kate Auld.