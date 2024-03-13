Alistair Griffin brings Candlelit Beatles show to Harrogate in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair Griffin, who shot to stardom on BBC show Fame Academy and also sang the Tour de France anthem "The Road," is set to captivate audiences once again with his Candlelit Beatles show in Harrogate this May. Joined by the acclaimed Ebor String Quartet, the night promises to be a mesmerising journey through the timeless classics of the Beatles' repertoire.

This unique concert experience will be bathed in a glow of a thousand candles, creating an intimate and enchanting atmosphere to complement the music. The Ebor Quartet will play the main part of the show with string versions of beloved Beatles songs, transporting audiences to a world of nostalgia and melody.

Alistair Griffin will take the stage later in the show to lead the audience in a sing-along of Beatles classics, adding his own signature touch to the evening.

Having previously sold out shows in York, Ignite Concerts' Candlelit Beatles show has become a sensation, captivating audiences with its unique blend of musical talent and atmospheric charm. Now, Harrogate audiences will have the opportunity to experience this unforgettable performance at Christ Church High Harrogate.

This marks Griffin's return to the Harrogate stage since his memorable performance during the Tour de France, where he duetted 'The Road' alongside Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh.

"It's great to be back in Harrogate. The Tour de France was a whirlwind and an amazing time for Harrogate and Yorkshire. ” added Griffin.

Since then Alistair’s career has gone from strength to strength with songs being picked to soundtrack Wimbledon, the Olympics, British Open Golf and even a royal wedding. An album released as a tribute to his old Fame Academy mentor BeeGee, Robin Gibb reached No.5 in the iTunes charts in 2022 and a new album is on the way this year.

Griffin who met Sir Paul McCartney in his time on BBC show Fame Academy says the show will be a treat for Beatles fans. He adds “It’s a special show. The string quartet start things off with their take on the Beatles songs then later in the show I join them on stage. We’ll have everyone singing Let It Be by the end.”

Don't miss your chance to be part of this magical evening. Tickets for the Candlelit Beatles show in Harrogate are on sale now. Secure your seats early to ensure you don't miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.