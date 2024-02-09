A terrific 2024 for the All Together Now choir!
Firstly, the choir has four caring and compassionate charities to support this year:
Harrogate and District Food Bank
Moor Time, based in Ilkley
Skipton Step Into Action
Bumblebees Mixed Ability Rugby
So, audience members and sponsors can be sure that profits are well used.
Led by Harrogate born Chris Kemp, the choir will be performing their repertoire of popular songs at an incredible number of locations for a variety of communities throughout the year.
First on the schedule for March is a performance for the people supported by the Good Shepherd Centre, Keighley, closely followed by Steeton Court Nursing Home.
The first of several performances in Harrogate will be at well loved venue The Empress on the Stray, at 3pm on Saturday 30th March.
The choir are also incredibly excited that their first event in April will be a performance at the stunning Piece Hall, Halifax, for the Anne Lister Birthday Festival.
In total, twenty performances are already booked for this year, plus a multitude of Christmas events!
Exciting details will be revealed closer to each event!
The Harrogate branch of the choir rehearse at the Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate, on Monday evenings, from 7pm.
Please contact Chris Kemp, at [email protected] for further details. New members are always welcome!