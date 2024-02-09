News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

A terrific 2024 for the All Together Now choir!

Whether you are a member of this wonderful choir, or love being part of their enthusiastic audience, there are some fabulous gigs and events in store for 2024!
By Liz RobinsonContributor
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firstly, the choir has four caring and compassionate charities to support this year:

Harrogate and District Food Bank

Moor Time, based in Ilkley

A Community Sing!A Community Sing!
A Community Sing!
Most Popular

Skipton Step Into Action

Bumblebees Mixed Ability Rugby

So, audience members and sponsors can be sure that profits are well used.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Led by Harrogate born Chris Kemp, the choir will be performing their repertoire of popular songs at an incredible number of locations for a variety of communities throughout the year.

A Steampunk gig!A Steampunk gig!
A Steampunk gig!

First on the schedule for March is a performance for the people supported by the Good Shepherd Centre, Keighley, closely followed by Steeton Court Nursing Home.

The first of several performances in Harrogate will be at well loved venue The Empress on the Stray, at 3pm on Saturday 30th March.

The choir are also incredibly excited that their first event in April will be a performance at the stunning Piece Hall, Halifax, for the Anne Lister Birthday Festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total, twenty performances are already booked for this year, plus a multitude of Christmas events!

In Harrogate In Harrogate
In Harrogate

Exciting details will be revealed closer to each event!

The Harrogate branch of the choir rehearse at the Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate, on Monday evenings, from 7pm.

Please contact Chris Kemp, at [email protected] for further details. New members are always welcome!

Related topics:HarrogateRugby