A terrific 2024 for the All Together Now choir!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firstly, the choir has four caring and compassionate charities to support this year:

Harrogate and District Food Bank

Moor Time, based in Ilkley

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Community Sing!

Skipton Step Into Action

Bumblebees Mixed Ability Rugby

So, audience members and sponsors can be sure that profits are well used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by Harrogate born Chris Kemp, the choir will be performing their repertoire of popular songs at an incredible number of locations for a variety of communities throughout the year.

A Steampunk gig!

First on the schedule for March is a performance for the people supported by the Good Shepherd Centre, Keighley, closely followed by Steeton Court Nursing Home.

The first of several performances in Harrogate will be at well loved venue The Empress on the Stray, at 3pm on Saturday 30th March.

The choir are also incredibly excited that their first event in April will be a performance at the stunning Piece Hall, Halifax, for the Anne Lister Birthday Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, twenty performances are already booked for this year, plus a multitude of Christmas events!

In Harrogate

Exciting details will be revealed closer to each event!

The Harrogate branch of the choir rehearse at the Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate, on Monday evenings, from 7pm.