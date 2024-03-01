News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

A sparkling night of one act comedy and drama at North Stainley Village Hall

Experience a night filled with laughter, drama, and unforgettable moments as our talented performers take the stage to showcase their skills and bring these captivating one-act plays to life at North Stainley Arts Society on the 14th , 15th ,16th March at 7.30pm.
By Glenys BaileyContributor
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:38 GMT
Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of theatre and indulge in an evening of culture, entertainment, and laughter. Grab your tickets now and let the magic of live theatre transport you to a world of creativity and imagination!

Dancers: wittily dissects the Tea dancing world of two skittish widows.

Shoppers: two well to do shopaholics have a surprising secret.

A1 Act Play Extravaganza . A sparkling night of Comedy and Drama

Both playlets set on a seaside promenade and are both in turn funny and poignant

Last Panto in Little Grimley: presents a picture of and Amateur Dramatic Society who endeavour to put on a show, despite having only four members - one of which is the stage manager. Drastic action is required to save the group. Gordon decides to write a Panto which proves to be very different to what Margaret was expecting.

All three plays are in North Stainley Village Hall on the 14th, 15th and 16th of March 7.30pm. Please note the plays contain adult humour so over 13+

Tickets £9.00 from Glenys Bailey on: 07971093907 | email: [email protected]

Bar and Raffle each evening. Raffle proceeds on the 15th of March go to Comic Relief.

Prepare to be delighted and thoroughly entertained at this special One Act Play Extravaganza of comedy and drama.

