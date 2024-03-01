A sparkling night of one act comedy and drama at North Stainley Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dancers: wittily dissects the Tea dancing world of two skittish widows.

Shoppers: two well to do shopaholics have a surprising secret.

A1 Act Play Extravaganza . A sparkling night of Comedy and Drama

Both playlets set on a seaside promenade and are both in turn funny and poignant

Last Panto in Little Grimley: presents a picture of and Amateur Dramatic Society who endeavour to put on a show, despite having only four members - one of which is the stage manager. Drastic action is required to save the group. Gordon decides to write a Panto which proves to be very different to what Margaret was expecting.

All three plays are in North Stainley Village Hall on the 14th, 15th and 16th of March 7.30pm. Please note the plays contain adult humour so over 13+

Tickets £9.00 from Glenys Bailey on: 07971093907 | email: [email protected]

Bar and Raffle each evening. Raffle proceeds on the 15th of March go to Comic Relief.