A melodious and moving start to our Christmas season

Last Friday saw All Together Now Choir members from all four corners of the ATN world (Harrogate, Skipton, Baildon and Bingley) performing at Ripon Cathedral as part of the cathedral's Christmas Food and Drink Festival, alongside a variety of local choirs.

The choir were delighted to sing some of their well loved Christmas songs, including 'Light the Night' and 'Spirit of the Season', as well as a new version of 'Carol of the Bells'. Also included was 'Fall On Me, ' which brought some of the audience to tears, and of course the song that has become their Christmas anthem, 'O Holy Night.'

Choir members were very proud of musical director Chris Kemp, whose arrangements and inspiring leadership constantly bring the fabulous choir to new heights.

As a choir member commented, it was ' so good to have the opportunity to sing in this beautiful cathedral' .

Audience members found the performance 'spinetingling', 'emotional', and 'sheer perfection', while stall holders also loved it!

Sadly, the choir's second performance last Saturday had to be cancelled, owing to some very wintry weather, but they hope to return!

In the meantime, the choir is looking forward to a grand total of 22 (yes, 22!) performances over the Christmas period, in a variety of settings.

This coming weekend will find them on Saturday at their well loved Bingley event, performing before the switch on of the Christmas lights, while on Sunday they will be back where they began, singing at no less than 3 events during the fabulous 'Baildon at Christmas.'

Do come and join in these events if you can! An excellent start to Christmas!