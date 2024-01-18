16th Century Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, set to host Snowdrop Sundays
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the Snowdrop Sundays, visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of the private former Royal residence, a Jacobean stately home, taking in carpets of snowdrops, delicate hellebores and winter aconites.
The Snowdrop Walk includes more than 110 different varieties and species.
A trip to the Hall would not be complete without a stroll up the Lime Tree Walk, planted by royalty in the 1920s, as well as the glasshouse and kitchen garden.
Hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, scones will be served in the Orangery on the Snowdrop Sundays along with free garden talks by the head gardener.
On February 4, a specialist snowdrop grower will be selling rare and unusual snowdrops, with a plant stall on February 18.
The events are on from 11am to 4pm
Visit https://www.goldsboroughhall.com/whatson/ for online tickets.