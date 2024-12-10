10th donation for 10th year: Jorvik Tricycles marks anniversary final donation on home turf

To mark the 10 year milestone, Jorvik Tricycles has been coordinating a series of donations to worthy organisations across the country as part of its ‘10 trikes for 10th year’ initiative, and is coordinating the final giveaway in York this month.

The leading electric tricycle retailer is calling upon local businesses and charities in its hometown of York to nominate themselves or those deserving to be in with a chance of winning three Jorvik Tricycles.

The donation is the fourth and final competition as part of the leading tricycle manufacturers giveaway to celebrate its tenth year in business.

Nominations are open from 10th-17th December, all entrants are asked to share a short company bio, up to 300 words detailing why they are a worthy winner, and their contact information via direct messenger on the Jorvik Tricycles Facebook or Instagram page.

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, said: “In early 2014, I spotted a gap in the market for inclusive travel options for those who are less able, since then the demand for our products has been huge and we’ve helped thousands of people over the last decade to remain independent and enjoy the benefits tricycles offer.

“It has been a pleasure coordinating the 10 trikes for the 10th year giveaway and seeing how our tricycles have been used to help people. From our donation to the Refillable Co in Bath who are using the tricycle to widen their sustainability mission and coordinate deliveries to those unable to access the store, to Ouseburn Farm in the North East who are using the tricycles to help residents of all abilities to keep active and enjoy the benefits of cycling.

“We’re really excited to be completing this giveaway in our home city and giving back to an organisation in York.”

The winner will receive three of Jorvik’s classic British designed non-electric tricycles, worth more than £1,000, to help the winners keep active, independent and enjoy the increased stability of three wheels.

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after James began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What first began as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and in 2014, Jorvik Tricycles was born.

Previous winners include independent disability charities SWALLOW, Ouseburn Farm, Active Oxfordshire and Refillable.Co.

Terms and conditions apply.

Voting opens at 9am on Tuesday 10th and closes on Tuesday 17th at 4pm. To nominate yourself or a worthy winner, please direct message Jorvik via Facebook or Instagram.