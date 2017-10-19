Search

Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

The Elysian Singers are in concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church 7.30pm on Friday, October 20.
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 19 to Wednesday, October 25?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Harrogate

Books: Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival. Various events at the Crown Hotel. Until Sunday.

Theatre: The Paper Birds present Mobile, a play in a caravan. Until Sunday.

Theatre: 6-12 presents Stones in his Pocket. Studio. Until Saturday.

Exhibition: Katharine Holmes: In Grandmother’s Footsteps exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until January 14.

Exhibition: Exhibition by cultural critic Jonathan Meades at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Exhibition: The La’s 1987 exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount.

Event: Classic Cocktail Masterclass at West Park Hotel. 7pm.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Concert: Music at The Manhattan Club features Chiho Sunamoto. 8pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Wetherby

Festival: Wetherby Festival. Various events including Andy Kershaw, Paul Sinha and Mitch Benn Until October 22.

Concert: Wetherby Light Music Singers annual concert at the Engine Shed, Wetherby at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 available on the door.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Harrogate

Music: RAF in Concert tour at the Royal Hall.

Music: Back to the 80s Night at The Ivory, The Ginnel. 7pm-2am.

Music: Hoodoo at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Boston Spa

Concert: The Elysian Singers concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Lego Ninjago Movie. Fri 4.40pm, Sat 2.30pm, Sun 4.30pm and Mon-Wed 2.30pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Borg Vs McEnroe. Fri-Tues 7.30pm. Wed 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Littlethorpe

Dance: Folk dance at Littlethorpe Village Hall with the Village Hop Band. 8-10 pm, only £3 refreshments included.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

harrogate

Event: Meet The Author: Frances Brody + book signing at Waterstones, James Street. 11.30am.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Ed Balls & Em at The Den.

Music: Bilton WMC - Cooler King - excellent band.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr October half term family fun – Creepy Creatures. Until October 29. Normal garden admission.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Dr Blue - covers. 9pm.

Event: Halloween at Mother Shipton’s. Fun for all the family 10am-4.30pm. Come in Halloween costume for the daily costume competition. Until October 29.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Temperance Seven at the village hall.

Scholes

Event: Scholes in Bloom coffee morning at Scholes Village Hall 10am-noon.

Ripley

Fair: Ripley Antiques Collectors and Vintage Fair at Ripley Town Hall. 9.30am-4pm. Admission £1.

Wetherby

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission.

Fair: RAOB, A One Lodge, Wetherby charity coffee morning at Wetherby Town Hall 9.30am-1pm.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

Harrogate

Comedy: Milton Jones at the Royal Hall.

Music: Music at the Blues Bar - Tribute to Ian Peak (2pm), Becky Bowe (6pm) and Kymberley Kennedy (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at So! Bar. 7pm.

Pateley Bridge

Exhibition: Walking the Landscape: The Nidd’s Source and Early Journey exhibition by Sarah Garforth at Number 6 Studio Gallery. 10am-5pm. Until October 29.

Ripley

Fair: Ripley Antiques Collectors and Vintage Fair at Ripley Town Hall. 9.30am-4pm. Admission £1.

Ripon

open day: High Batts Nature Reserve annual open day 10am-4pm. Free admission. Guided walks 11am and 2pm. Sorry - no dogs. Off A6108 between Lightwater Valley and North Stainley. Event weather dependent - details 01765 604220.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Harrogate

Muisc: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Event: Harrogate Workers’ Educational Association Autumn social evening at Christ Church Parish Centre, Church Square, Harrogate at 7pm.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Harrogate

Talk: Ray Mears - Born To Go Wild at the Royal Hall.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Country music session at Hales Bar (weekly) from 8pm.

Tockwith

Panto: The Tockwith Players present Beauty and the Beast at Tockwith Village Hall 7.30pm. Tickets from 01423 358626 or 01423 358063 or email dalgleish72@btinternet.com. Nightly until Saturday, October 28. Saturday matinee at 2pm.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Open Day: Final Royal Hall open day of 2017. 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.

Jumble sale: Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate - Jumble Sale 1.30-3pm.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Northern Fruit Group Apple Display. Normal garden admission. Until October 29.