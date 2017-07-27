Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Have your say

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 2?

Thursday, July 27

harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Harrogate International Festivals presents Harrogate Music Festival. Various events. Until July 29.

The Memphis Cruisers at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. All welcome. Second and fourth Thursday. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

RIPON

Ripon Ghost Walk 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Friday, July 28

Harrogate

Kim Newman’s Magic Circle drama at Harrogate Theatre. Finishes today.

Be an Egpytology Curator for the Day. Holiday fun for families at the Pump Room Museum. 10am-2pm.

Motor City Blue at the Blues Bar.

Live music with Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Bilton WMC - Boy George Experience - admission £7.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr outdoor theatre - Wind In The Willows. Doors open 5pm for a 5.30pm performance. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre Box Office on 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Saturday, July 29

Harrogate

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic soul, jazz, blues and pop with Dave Pilla and Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Bilton WMC - West End Jerseys - Jersey Boys tribute.

Knaresborough

The Cavern tribute act to The Beatles and Cilla Black at Frazer Theatre.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us (and bassist) at the Cross Keys. 8.45pm.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - -Sounds Like Us - acoustic covers, 9pm.

Knaresborough WMC - Graham Stevens, male vocal entertainer.

Knaresborough

Roosters Brewery open day, Grimbald Park. Noon-5pm.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Pride & Prejudice at Knaresborough Castle grounds.

Pateley Bridge

Pateley Bridge 1940s Weekend. Further information on Facebook ‘Pateley Bridge 1940s Weekend 2017’.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Pedigree Jazz Band at the village hall.

Ripon

Highside Folk Dance Club and Knaresborough Country Dance Club folk dance at All Hallowgate Church Hall, Ripon, 7.30-10.30pm, £5 on the door.

north stainley

Ceilidh Night at North Stainley Arts Society + bar & pie and pea supper. 7.30pm-11.30pm.

Wetherby

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Sunday, July 30

Harrogate

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Juggernaut Love Band (3pm), Wilsomn McGladdery (6pm) and Howlin Mat (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Pateley Bridge

Pateley Bridge 1940s Weekend. Further information on Facebook ‘Pateley Bridge 1940s Weekend 2017’.

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - 1940s Day.

Ripon

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at the One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - York Railway Inst. Band.

NORTON CONYERS

Open gardens at Norton Conyers from 2-4.30pm. Adults £6, no charge for children. Wheelchair access and dogs on short leads are welcome.

Monday, July 31

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, August 1

Harrogate

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Five go on a Yorkshire Day Adventure. Celebrate Yorkshire Day with a fun-filled day from 10am–3pm. Normal garden admission applies.

Wednesday, August 2

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

West Tanfield

Mosaics at The Bull Inn, West Tanfield. Nicky Tudor exhibition of modern mosaics, until August 27.

Further Ahead

Ripon

NGS Open Gardens at three gardens on Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe on Sunday, August 6 noon-5pm. Plant stall and teas.

Studley Royal CC v PCA England Masters on Friday, August 4 at Studley Royal Cricket Club, 4pm. Advance tickets only, available from Solo Property Office in Westgate or online at skiddle.com. Gates open on the day at 9.30am.